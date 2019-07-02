WWE Makes Two Blunders Regarding The Street Profits

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE made two mistakes regarding the RAW debut of the NXT tag team Champions Street Profits.

First, WWE accidentally showed the team for a few seconds during the opening segment of the show.

In addition to that, there was a typo on WWE’s Instagram caption for the Street Profits that read “AEW” instead of “ARE.” The typo was quickly corrected.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR