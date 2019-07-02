WWE Makes Two Blunders Regarding The Street Profits

WWE made two mistakes regarding the RAW debut of the NXT tag team Champions Street Profits.
First, WWE accidentally showed the team for a few seconds during the opening segment of the show.
In addition to that, there was a typo on WWE’s Instagram caption for the Street Profits that read “AEW” instead of “ARE.” The typo was quickly corrected.
The Street Profits are at RAW and someone is getting fired for showing them lol #wwe #raw #videobotch #nxt pic.twitter.com/dd36EVF4Sx
— Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) July 2, 2019
OMG
WWE SAID AEW ON THEIR INSTAGRAM BY ACCIDENT LMAOOOOO#RAW #rawdallas pic.twitter.com/gStf98TFVX
— Z – R Ø (@The__Realest1__) July 2, 2019