WWE Making Big Change To Their PPV Events

Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE officials are planning a big change for future pay-per-view events following the revelation that they will be dual-branded going forward, beginning with next month’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.



WWE has reached out to international broadcast partners including Sky and InDemand to inform them that as of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, their pay-per-view events will now kick off at 7 pm Eastern/4pm Pacific and that pay-per-views could run as long as 4 hours.

Thus, this would mean that Kickoff Shows would now start at the 6 pm timeslot, while the report also states that cornerstone events such as WWE SummerSlam & WWE Survivor Series this year may go longer than the 4 hours planned.

