WWE May Have Teased The Rock Appearing On SmackDown 1000 Episode

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE trying to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear at the upcoming SmackDown 1000 show. It should be noted that Rock is currently in London to film for the Hobbs & Shaw Fast spin-off movie with Jason Statham.

WWE is slated to hold the SmackDown 1000 episode on October 16, 2018 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, which will be celebrating the nearly 20-year history of SmackDown.

Fans are speculating that WWE may have teased his appearance due to WWE tweeting out “10 days to go” to the episode and tagged The Rock.