WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – April 3, 2018

Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair versus Asuka and Miz in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals

The men start things off and Roode tells Miz what is awesome is his wind up into GLORIOUS. Miz puts his hand up so that means your mouths go shut. Roode with another GLORIOUS and then we go catchprasing around the ring until Asuka tells Miz to do something. Roode with chops and Charlotte adds a chop. Roode sets for the Glorious DDT and Miz escapes. Asuka wants the tag and Miz gives it to her.

They lock up and Charlotte with a take down but they hold on to the collar and elbow tie up. They roll to the floor and still hold on until Charlotte pushes Asuka away. They get back into the ring and Miz tags himself in and Asuka is not happy. Roode with a waist lock and rollup for a near fall. Roode with a backslide for a near fall. Roode with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Roode blocks a hip toss and gives Miz a hip toss for a near fall. Roode with a wrist lock. Miz sends Roode over the top rope but he stays on the apron. Miz pulls Roode to the floor and they go back into the ring.

Miz with a knee to the hamstring followed by a KneeDT. Miz works on the knee. Roode with a forearm to the head. Miz with a boot to the head. Roode gets to the ropes and Miz with kicks to the leg. Miz does the Flair strut in front of Charlotte. Roode with a clothesline and both men are down. Asuka tags in and Asuka with kicks to the leg followed by kicks to the chest. Asuka with a running hip attack for a near fall. Charlotte blocks a hip attack but Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with chops but Asuka blocks a chop. Charlotte with a belly-to-back suplex.

Charlotte goes up top for a moonsault and hits it for a near fall. Charlotte goes for the figure four but Asuka kicks Charlotte to stop her from doing the move. Miz mocks Charlotte and Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with a round kick but Charlotte with a boot to the chest. Roode tags in and he connects with clotheslines and a running forearm. Roode with a clothesline into the corner followed by a neck breaker. Roode goes up top and hits a clothesline.

Roode signals for the Glorious DDT and he kicks Miz but MIz escapes and goes for the Skull Crushing Finale. Roode with a rolup for a near fall. Miz with a thrust kick. Miz sets for the kicks to the chest. Miz misses a round kick and Roode with a uranage for a near fall. Roode with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Miz lands on his feet. Miz with a DDT for a near fall. Miz sets for the figure four leg lock but Roode kicks him away. Roode with a sunset flip but Miz rolls through. Roode with an inside cradle for a near fall. Miz with an atomic drop to the knee and then Charlotte with a spear and she applies the figure four leg lock. Asuka with a kick to Charlotte to get her to release the hold.

Roode with a spinebuster and he gets a near fall. Roode winds up for the Glorious DDT but Asuka with a kick to teh back and a drop kick to Charlotte. Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winners: Miz and Asuka

Renee Young is in the ring with the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge. Renee mentions the prize for winning.

Miz says this is for the puppies.

Miz says this has been the best week of his life with the birth of his daughter and tonight, raising money for Rescue Dogs Rock. It is no surprise they won the Mixed Match Challenge. MIz says every team fought for their charities. They had one goal in mind and that was to win for their charity and that they did. They have been given the momentum to go to Wrestlemania and he will successfully defend the most prestigious title.

Asuka says she will become Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Credit: PWinsider.com