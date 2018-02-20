WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – February 20, 2018

Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode versus Nia Jax and Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil and Dana Brooke)

The men start things off and Roode struts, but Charlotte shows him how to do it. They lock up and Roode with a hammer lock and snap mare. Roode winds into a GLORIOUS. They lock up and Roode with a shoulder tackle but Apollo with a hip toss and arm drag into an arm bar. Roode backs Apollo into the corner and Roode with a chop Roode with another chop. Apollo flips out of the corner and hits a drop kick that backs Roode into the corner.

Charlotte wants to be tagged in so it is time for her to square off with Nia. Titus gets on the apron and Nia sends him back to the floor. Nia with a kick to the midsection and she sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles but misses a splash. Charlotte misses a running boot when Nia moves out of the way. Charlotte with a waist lock but Nia escapes. Charlotte with a boot tot he head and Dana grabs the leg and Nia hits Charlotte from behind. Nia tells Dana to get on the apron and she tells Dana to get out of her business. Charlotte sends Nia into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders.

Charlotte drop kicks Nia to the floor. Charlotte tells Nia to get back into the ring but Nia knocks Charlotte down from the apron. Nia with a splash into the corner and then she hits a second splash. Charlotte with a biel. Nia with an elbow drop for a near fall. Nia tries for a suplex but Charlotte blocks it. Charlotte with knees to the midsection. Nia with an Irish whip and Charlotte does the Flair Flip. Dana distracts Charlotte and Nia knocks Charlotte off the apron to the floor.

Nia sends Charlotte back into the ring and Nia yells at Dana. Charlotte with a drop kick but Nia blocks a boot and gets Charlotte on her shoulders. Charlotte gets to her feet and she clips Nia twice. Charlotte sets for the figure four and applies it. Charlotte gets a near fall when Nia falls to the mat. Nia with a head butt to get out of the hold. Apollo tags in and Roode with a clothesline and back elbow. Roode with a running forearm. Roode with a clothesline into the corner followed by a neck breaker. Roode goes up top and hits a clothesline.

Roode winds up and tries for the Glorious DDT but Apollo escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Apollo with a flying boot for a near fall. Apollo with a sunset flip for a near fall but Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall. Nia breaks up the cover. Nia and Charlotte go to the turnbuckles. Charlotte knocks Nia off the turnbuckle and Charlotte with a moonsault after Apollo hits an enzuigiri. Roode gets his knees up when Apollo goes for a moonsault. Charlotte with a moonsault to Nia and Roode with a Glorious DDT for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair

Next week, the second round starts off with Finn Balor and Sasha Banks against Miz and Asuka.

We get comments from both teams.

After the match, Renee Young is with Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair and Charlotte wooos and she tells Bobby he can do it right this time. Bobby gives a Rooooo.

Nia Jax takes the mic and she has something to say to Charlotte and Bobby’s opponents. She tells Titus that she has been wanting to say this to him for so long. Titus takes off his jacket. Nia tells Titus he is not a coach. Dana is not a statistician. Nia says she crunched the numbers and you two are nothing but a couple of zeroes. You disrupt their training. You disrupt their strategy. You came to the ring and disrupted their match. Nia says Titus doesn’t have anything to say after he always has a mouthful of something to say.

Nia pushes Titus and he falls over Apollo, who was on his knees. Nia gives Dana a Samoan drop.

