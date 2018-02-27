WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – February 27, 2018

Welcome to WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Finn Balor and Sasha Banks versus Miz and Asuka in a Second Round Match

Balor and Miz start things off and Miz wants the mic. His hand goes up so your mouths go shut. He asks Finn if he knows what that means. He has something to say because he has a bone to pick with Finn. Miz yells at the crowd for doing his catchphrase.

Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Balor with an inside cradle for a near fall. Balor with a drop toe hold and rollup for a near fall. Asuka tells Miz that he is not going to break her streak. Miz says he has this and he kicks and punches Balor. Miz with a boot to the head. Miz gets a near fall. Miz with a punch. Balor with a sunset flip for a near fall. Miz with a punch followed by a chop. Miz with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall.

Asuka gets in the ring and she yells at Miz. Miz shows deference to Asuka but he charges at Finn and Finn with a few arm drags into an arm bar. Miz with a boot to the head and then he mocks Sasha before it is time for the It kicks but Miz misses and Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka tags herself in. They lock up and Asuka with a side head lock and shoudler tackle. Asuka with some dance moves and she rolls over Sasha. Sasha with a hip toss and slap. Sasha mocks Asuka and Asuka slaps Sasha. Asuka with strikes to Sasha followed by a running hip attack in the corner and another hip attack.

Asuka with kicks to Sasha but Sasha blocks the round kick. Sasha with a knee. Asuka with a missile drop kick and she goes for the Asuka lock but Sasha backs Asuka into the corner. Sasha with a forearm and the double knee drop across the middle rope and Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha with a suplex for a near fall. Sasha with a Japanese stranglehold on Asuka. Asuka backs Sasha into the corner but Sasha moves so Asuka goes down. Sasha with a series of running double knee strikes for a near fall.

Sasha with kicks but she misses a round kick. Asuka with a knee to Sasha and both ladies are down. Miz tags in and Balor with running forearms and a double leg take down and double stomp. Balor chops Miz in the corner and follows with an Irish whip and running chop. Miz with an Irish whip but Balor floats over and runs into a boot. Balor with an enzuigiri and an elevated elbow to the chest for a near fall.

Sasha and Asuka battle and Asuka is sent to the floor. Sasha with a running knee off the apron and Balor kicks Miz in the head from the apron. Balor misses Slingblade but Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Sasha breaks up the cover. Miz argues with the referee about the count. Miz runs into Slingblade and Balor with the running drop kick that sends Miz into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and he hits Coup de Grace but Asuka breaks up the cover. Sasha with a lungblower into Banks Statement. Balor with a cross face on Miz. Asuka puts Sasha in the Asuka Lock and Balor is distracted and Miz gets the three count with a rollup.

Winners: Miz and Asuka

Next week, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss will face Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

We go to credits.

