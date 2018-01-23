WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – January 23, 2018

Carmella and Big E (with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Mini Briefcases) versus Miz and Asuka in a First Round Mixed Match Challenge Match

The men start things off and Miz with a waist lock but Big E gyrates and takes Miz down with a hip toss. Miz runs into an abdominal stretch and it is time to play some music on Miz. Big E with a back elbow.

The crowd wants Asuka and Miz makes the tag. Carmella is not excited about getting in the ring. Asuka teases a kick and Carmella goes into the corner. Big E goes under the ring and he tells Carmella to give Asuka the L. Asuka is so excited and she takes it and then she thanks Carmella and rips it up. Asuka screams and it freaks out Carmella so she makes the tag. Big E goes for the spear through the ropes but Miz with a boot.

Miz with kicks to Big E. Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a Warrior splash but Miz with a DDT for a near fall. Carmella breaks up the cover and Asuka kicks Carmella. Miz and Asuka with It Kicks to Big E and Carmella. Big E blocks a kick and he sends Miz over his head. Miz lands on his feet and he kicks Big E and gets a near fall.

We see Lana and Rusev watching in the social media conference room.

Rusev with punches to Miz but Miz with Reality Check and he gets a near fall. Miz with a boot to the head and then he kicks Big E again. Miz with another kick to Big E. Miz works on the back. Miz with a punch but Big E with punches of his own. Big E is sent into the ropes throat first. Miz with a front face lock but Big E tosses him aside. Miz with a kick and then he misses a splash into the corner.

Asuka makes the tag and she kicks Carmella and hits a flying hip attack. Carmella with a super kick when Asuka turns to her. Carmella with punches and kicks in the corner. Carmella moonwalks and hits a bronco buster. Carmella pie faces Asuka and she pie faces her again. Carmella slaps Asuka and Asuka with a spinning back fist follwoed by a knee to the head and a sliding kick to the head. Asuka applies the cross arm breaker and Carmella taps out.

Winners: Miz and Asuka

We see the two teams in action on next week’s show. First we see Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Then we see Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

Renee Young is in the ring with Miz and Asuka. Renee asks Asuka about teaming with the Miz and Asuka speaks in Japanese. Miz says that he will translate and she learned more about being a champion from him than anyone in her life. She has learned to be a winner from her. They dominated their match tonight and they will dominate the tournament because they are AWE-SKA.

Credit: PWinsider.com