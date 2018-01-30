WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – January 30, 2018

Welcome to Mixed Match Challenge. We are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Beth Phoenix.

Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch versus Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Becky and Alexa start things off. Becky with a waist lock take down. Alexa with an elbow and side head lock. Alexa with a side head lock take down but Becky rolls through into a side head lock. Alexa gets to the ropes and Becky releases the hold. Alexa says she has it while Sami reminds everyone it is her birthday. Alexa gets a near fall and Becky with a bridge. Alexa with a rollup and bridge for a near fall. Becky with a back slide but Alexa rolls through. Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with another rollup for a near fall. Becky rolls Alexa around the ring and she is woozy. Becky with a shot to the top of the head and Alexa goes down.

Alexa says she knows what she is doing and refuses to tag in. Becky with an arm drag or two. Becky with a drop kick. Alexa sends Becky into the turnbuckles and she kicks Becky. Alexa gets a near fall. Alexa tags in Braun and Sami reluctantly enters the match. Sami dances around Braun and then goes to the floor. Sami goes back to the floor and Braun chases him. Sami with a kick and Braun does not budge. Sami escapes a slam attempt and he tags Becky back in.

Sami tags himself back in and he attacks Strowman from behind. Strowman with a forearm and Alexa mocks Sami. Strowman with a biel and Becky tags in. Sami says he needs a minute. Alexa tries for a drop toe hold but Becky blocks it. Becky with a back heel kick and Becky goes for a float over but Alexa with a kick to the midsection for a near fall. We see Charlotte F;aor and Bobby Roode in the locker room watching the match, but we don’t get to see the match. Alexa with a reverse chin lock.

Alexa sends Becky into the ropes and chokes her. Alexa stomps on the head and gets a near fall. Becky with a kick and enzuigiri while the crowd sings Happy Birthday to Becky. Sami goes around the ring post to avoid tagging in and Becky kicks Alexa away and she makes the tag. Strowman biels Sami into the ring and then he hits a splash in the corner. Strowman with another splash in the corner. Strowman goes over the top rope when Zayn drops down. Strowman catches Zayn on a pescado attempt and Strowman hot shots Zayn on the apron.

Alexa sends Becky into the apron. Zayn tries to go into the crowd but Strowman stops him. Strowman press slams Zayn into the crowd. Alexa tags in and she goes to Braun’s shoulders for Twisted Bliss and the three count.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

We see the two teams that will wrestle next week in the Mixed Match Challenge. Naomi and Jimmy Uso face Goldust and Mandy Rose.

After the match, Renee Young is in the ring with Braun and Alexa. Alexa says they won because of her strategy. That is why they have a future and they will win. Braun says Alexa is a lot smaller than him but her personality is as big as he is. It was a team effort. They get along professionally and personally. Braun says Alexa is kind of cute. Alexa says Braun is kind of cute too. You are like a big Mack Truck with a smiley face on front. Braun says thank you. Alexa says they are going all the way. Braun has a confused look on his face after that comment and Alexa says they are going all the way to a victory in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Credit: PWinsider.com

