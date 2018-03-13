WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – March 13, 2018

Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair versus Lana and Rusev in a Quarterfinal Match

Before the bell rings, Rusev sings his Lana song and he yells at Roode and Flair for interrupting their song. Lana slaps Roode. Charlotte and Roode chop Lana and Rusev. Rusev and Lana go to the floor.

The bell rings to start and the women start the match. Charlotte with an arm drag take down. Lana with a waist lock and Charlotte sends Lana to the mat. Rusev tells Lana to challenge Charlotte to show how strong she is. They have a test of strength and Charlotte with the early advantage but Lana takes over. Lana with a kick when Charlotte gets back to her feet. Charlotte with a shoulder tackle but Lana stays on her feet. Charlotte with a back drop but Lana holds on. Charlotte picks up Lana and sends her into the turnbuckles. Lana sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles when Charlotte goes for a figure four leg lock. Lana gets a near fall.

Lana with punches to Charlotte. Lana chokes Charlotte in the ropes. Lana with a running double knee strike to the back and she gets a near fall. Lana chops Charlotte a few times. Lana does the Flair strut but Charlotte with a boot and fallaway slam. Rusev tags in and the men take over in the match, Roode with a running forearm and clothesline followed by a clothesline into the corner. Rusev avoids a neck breaker. Roode goes to the turnbuckles for a blockbuster and a near fall.

Roode sets for the GLORIOUS DDT but Rusev avoids it and he hits a round kick to the temple for a near fall. Rusev with a kick to the back followed by an elbow drop. Rusev with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Rusev with a front face lock but Roode with chops. Rusev with a hard Irish whip. Lana yells at the fans for booing her. Rusev with a reverse chin lock. Rusev takes Roode down to the mat. Roode with punches but Rusev goes for a slam and Roode lands on his feet. Rusev with a thrust kick and it is MACHKA TIME. Rusev goes to the turnbuckles and he mocks Roode and misses a diving head butt when Roode moves.

Charlotte tags in and she hits a running back elbow followed by chops. Charlotte does the Flair strut. Charlotte with a face buster and a boot to the head. Rusev pulls Lana to the corner and he wants the tag but Charlotte slaps Rusev. Lana with a rollup for a near fall. Rusev tags in and Roode is down on the floor. Charlotte chops Rusev and Rusev laughs. Rusev says it isn’t hurting him. Roode comes from behind and hits the GLORIOUS DDT and the three count.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

Next Week, Miz and Asuka face Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

Michael Cole mentions the Second Chance Vote to see who faces Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. Any of the teams not already in the semifinals. The opponent will be announced next Tuesday.

