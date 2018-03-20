WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – March 20, 2018

Welcome to WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook.

We will find out who faces Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode next week at the end of the show when the results of the fan vote is revealed.

Miz and Asuka versus Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman in a SemiFinal Match

Miz and Asuka win the hypothetical coin toss and choose to start with the women. Alexa tags in Braun before locking up. Miz reluctantly enters the ring and he tags Asuka back in. Alexa tags Braun back in and Braun wants Miz to get these hands. Miz gets fired up and tags Asuka back in. Alexa avoids Asuka and tags Braun back in. Miz tells Alexa to act like a champion and Braun with a drop kick. Braun with a forearm to the chest and Asuka breaks up the cover. Braun with a biel and Asuka is tagged in. Miz walks towards the back but he is stopped by Braun. Asuka with a running hip attack that knocks Alexa off the apron and into Braun’s arms.

They share a moment but Braun puts Alexa back onto the apron to allow the match to continue. Asuka misses a back heel kick but connects with a back fist. Asuka with an arm bar. Alexa gets to the ropes and she connects with an elbow and she sends Asuka into the turnbuckles and chokes Asuka. Alexa with a reverse chin lock. Asuka tries to escape and Alexa takes her back to the mat. Asuka gets out of the hold and goes to the floor. Braun tags in and he brings Miz in from the apron. Braun with a kick to the midsection.

Braun with a hard Irish whip. Braun with a jumping boot to the back while Miz begs for Asuka to get involved. Braun with a clothesline. Braun with a head butt and a splash into the corner. Braun gives a thumbs down and he picks up Miz for a running power slam. Miz escapes and he clips Braun’s leg and then hits a drop kick to the knees. Miz with a kick to the chest and Braun does not move. Miz with more kicks and the same result. Braun with a spinebuster.

Braun kicks Miz to the floor. Asuka tries to encourage Miz. Alexa calls Braun to the corner and she grabs him by the beard and Miz hits Braun from behind to prevent the kiss. Braun chases Miz around the ring and Braun sends Miz into the ringside barrier. Braun does it again. Braun biels Miz into the ring and Asuka tags in. Asuka with a hip attack in the middle of the ring and in the corner. Asuka with a pop up knee and a round kick. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Alexa sends Asuka into the turnbuckles and then she connects with a forearm. Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa with a drop kick to Miz. Asuka and Alexa both go down. Braun with a running shoulder tackle that sends him and Miz through the ringside barrier.

Alexa sees the carnage in front of her on the floor. Alexa turns around and Asuka runs into the turnbuckles. Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa runs into a boot and Asuka misses a splash off the turnbuckles. Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and Alexa taps out.

Winners: Asuka and Miz

The winners of the Second Chance Fan Vote is Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. They earned 40 percent of the total vote.

Credit: PWinsider.com