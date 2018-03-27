WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – March 27, 2018



Becky Lynch and Bobby Roode versus Sasha Banks and Finn Balor in a SemiFinal Match

The men start things off and Balor with a wrist lock. Roode with a wrist lock take down. Balor with an arm drag and Roode with a head scissors. Roode poses for the Glorious Chant and Balor Too Sweets Roode. Becky wants to be tagged in and so does Sasha. The tags are made. Becky with a side head lock and Becky with a single leg take down on a leap frog attempt. Becky gets a near fall. Sasha with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Sasha with an arm drag using the turnbuckles. Becky with arm drags and then both set for punches and they start to talk about what Bayley did to Sasha.

Sasha with a standing Thesz Press and then they exchange punches. Balor tags in and then he punches Roode. Balor with a side head lock and Balor with arm drags into an arm bar. Balor with an Irish whip and Roode floats over and tries for a Glorious DDT but Balor escapes and hits a drop kick to the knees for a near fall. Roode with a knee to the midsection. Roode with a near fall. Roode with a suplex for a near fall.

Balor with forearms but Roode prevents Sasha from tagging in. Roode with a boot to the head but Balor with a Pele Kick. Both men are down but they tag in. Sasha with clotheslines and a drop kick. Sasha blocks a kick but Becky blocks the knee from Sasha. Becky runs into boots from Sasha followed by a running double knee strike for a near fall. Becky with foerarms followed by an Irish whip and forearms in the corner. Becky with an Exploder and she hits a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Sasha escapes a slam and gets a near fall with a rollup. Sasha with a kick but she misses a running double knee strike. Becky with a double jump kick. Sasha with an enzuigiri from the apron and then she goes up top but Becky with a forearm. Becky sets for a superplex and hits it. Balor tags ina nd he hits a series of running forearms and then hits a double stomp. Balor with a running chop into the corner and then he runs into a boot from Roode. Balor with an enzuigiri to knock Roode off the turnbuckles. Balor with an elbow to the chest for a near fall.

Roode avoids a Slingblade but Balor avoids the Glorious DDT. Roode with boots to Balor and then he hits a Blockbuster for a near fall. Balor with a rollup for a near fall and then he follows with Slingblade. Balor with a running drop kick and Sasha tags in and she goes up top and hits Meteora on Becky. Balor with an enzuigiri and Sasha with a drop kick. Sasha with a suicide dive onto Roode.

Balor with a running drop kick to send Roode into the ringside barrier. Becky with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Bobby Roode

After the match, Kurt Angle makes his way to the stage. He says this has been a chaotic but exciting match for the Mixed Match Challenge. He mentions the finals are next week and from Raw, it will be Miz and Asuka against Smackdown’s Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair.

