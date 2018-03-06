WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – March 6, 2018

Welcome to WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

We are in Green Bay, Wisconsin and your announcers are Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Beth Phoenix.

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss versus Naomi and Jimmy Uso in a Second Round Match

Alexa and Naomi push each other before the match starts and Alexa gives her title belt to Braun but Braun holds Alexa back with the other hand.

The men start things off and Naomi realizes that bad things could happen at the hands of Braun so she hugs Jimmy. Braun grabs Jimmy and sends him into the turnbuckles. Jimmy with a boot and punches. Braun pushes Jimmy and hits a clothesline. Braun with a splash into the corner. Braun with another splash into the corner and Jimmy goes down hard. Alexa tells Braun to finish things but Jimmy escapes the power slam and Naomi tags in.

They lock up and Naomi pushes Alexa away. Alexa misses a clothesline when Naomi does a split. Alexa slaps Naomi and she Irish whips Naomi into the corner but Naomi uses her rear end and sends Alexa into the turnbuckles. Naomi with a slap and she gets a near fall. Jimmy stops Braun from making the tag and Naomi with a snap mare and forearm for a near fall. Naomi with an arm bar. Naomi with a fireman’s carry but she holds on to the arm bar.

Alexa with forearms and she gets to the ring skirt. Naomi pulls Alexa back into the ring but Alexa brings the ring skirt with her. Jimmy knocks Braun off the apron and then hits a super kick. Jimmy with a baseball slide to Strowman. The referee warns Jimmy. Naomi is sent into the middle rope and Alexa kicks Naomi. Alexa goes up top for Twisted Bliss but Naomi with an enzuigiri and Braun with a fair catch of Alexa. Naomi knocks Alexa off the apron and Alexa lands on Braun.

Jimmy mocks what just happened between Alexa and Braun. Braun chases Jimmy and sends Jimmy into the ringside barrier. Braun sends Jimmy to the mat and Braun grabs the ring steps. Naomi begs for her husband’s life and Alexa pulls Naomi down. Alexa with punches and she gets a near fall. Naomi misses a slam and Alexa pulls Naomi down by the hair. Alexa sends Naomi into the turnbuckles and Alexa chokes Naomi.

Alexa tries to send Naomi to the apron and Naomi with a round kick. Jimmy tells Naomi she has it and Alexa sends Naomi face first into the mat. Alexa tells Jimmy to make the tag as she continues to work over Naomi. Alexa stomps on the head and then gets a near fall. Naomi with a spinning jaw breaker and Naomi kips up. Naomi with a clothesline and spinning back elbow. Naomi with kicks to Alexa. Naomi with a leaping leg drop for a near fall. Naomi with a rollup for a near fall. Naomi with another rollup for a near fall.

Naomi keeps Alexa from making the tag and hits a clothesline. Braun knocks Jimmy off the apron and he sends Jimmy into the ringside barrier. Braun adjusts the announce table and then he picks up Jimmy and hits a running power slam through the table. Meanwhile, back in the ring, Naomi sees the carnage and Alexa with a rollup for the three count.

Winners; Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

Next week, Bobby Roode and Charlotte face Lana and Rusev. We get comments from both teams.

