WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results – February 6, 2018

Welcome to WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Match Number One: Mandy Rose and Goldust versus Naomi and Jimmy Uso with Guest Referee Daniel Bryan

The men start things off. Jimmy has some words for Mandy on the apron. Jimmy does some dancing in the ring and Goldust joins in. They lock up and Goldust with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Goldust needs a second to catch his breath because he is older than Jimmy. Goldust tells Jimmy to slow his roll. Goldust gasps in Jimmy’s face. Goldust with an arm drag but Jimmy kicks him away.

Goldust crawls to Mandy and he kisses her hand and he tells Jimmy and Naomi that is what teams do. Jimmy kisses Naomi’s hand too and he says they are a team too. Goldust and Mandy hug. Jimmy hugs Naomi. Jimmy stops Goldust and he gives his wife a kiss. Goldust asks Jimmy to check his breath before he goes to kiss Mandy but Jimmy with a rollup, but Daniel does not make the count and he yells at Jimmy. Goldust punches Jimmy and he says he wanted to kiss Mandy and Jimmy took it away from him.

Naomi tags in so it is time for the women to get in the ring. Naomi with a hair whip and Mandy with one of her own. Naomi wit a drop kick. Mandy with forearms followed by an Irish whip. Naomi uses her rear end and then she slides into a slap for a near fall. Naomi with an arm bar. Mandy with a gourdbuster for a near fall. Mandy sends Naomi into the turnbuckles and follows with forearms. Mandy chokes Naomi in the ropes.

Mandy with a snap mare and kick to the back for a near fall. Mandy with a slap to the head. Mandy with kicks in the corner. Mandy blows a kiss to Goldust and then she turns into a kick from Naomi. Naomi tries to make the tag but Mandy stops her and pulls Naomi to the mat. Mandy slaps Jimmy and Naomi with a flying clothesline. Jimmy tags in and he clotheslines Goldust a few times. Jimmy with a drop down uppercut followed by a Samoan drop. Jimmy with a running hip splash into the corner for a near fall. Naomi with a forearm to Mandy after she breaks up the cover.

Naomi and Jimmy with stereo enzuigiris but Mandy and Goldust with power slams. Goldust with a kick and drop down uppercut. Goldust hits the Final Cut but Naomi breaks up the cover. Mandy slaps Naomi and Naomi follows Mandy to the floor. They go back into teh ring and Mandy goes back to the floor and hides behind Goldust. Naomi with a pescado onto Mandy. Goldust punches Jimmy when Jimmy goes for a suicide dive. Jimmy with a super kick followed by Rear View from Naomi. Jimmy with a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Naomi

After the match, Rusev and Lana come out to the stage. Rusev tells Jim Uso and Naomi they are not the best married couple around here because they are. Next week they will not hug or sing songs unless it is Lana is the Best. Lana Number One. Lana says next week they will do one thing to Elias and Bayley and that is CRUSH. Then they will all celebrate everyone’s favorite day . . . RAVISHING RUSEV DAY.

Credit: PWinsider.com