WWE Money In The Bank Pre-sale, HBK On His Journey And WWE Studios Movie Role, David Otunga’s Family

– WWE posted this video of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about his own personal journey in & out of the ring, and how it affected his role in WWE Studios’ The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”

– The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view has been confirmed for the Scottrade Center in St. Louis for June 18th. The Ticketmaster pre-sale password for this week is MITB.

– New SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha aren’t the only ones that had family sitting ringside for last night’s final SmackDown of 2016 in Chicago as announcer David Otunga had his mother, son, sister and niece in attendance. He posted these photos: