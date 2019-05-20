WWE Money In The Bank Results – May 19, 2019

Your host is Jonathan Coachman and he is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts.

They run through the matches on the pay per view.

They discuss the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and how Sami Zayn replaced Braun Strowman in the match.

Otunga says this match is now wide open. He mentions the alliance between Corbin, McIntyre, and Zayn and he wonders how they can work together since only one can win. Sam wonders if Zayn is working with Corbin and McIntyre after what happened at the end of the match on Raw. Sam thinks it is either going to be McIntyre or Corbin. Otunga picks Randy Orton because he can strike out of nowhere and that is what this match is about. It is about opportunity.

We go to WWE’s Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the interview area. She is asked about facing Lacey first and then Charlotte and will this be the end of Becky Two Belts. Becky says we saw two jackals on Monday who cannot do it by themselves. Lacey will find out that it is a different ball game when you stand in there one on one with the Man. We will find out what those two are made of. Becky says she walks around with the weight of history on her shoulders. She came here to make her title reigns meaningful. She knows she has two rosters full of women wanting what she has. The double champ is going to dish out double beatings.

Charly asks if Becky is in over her head. Sam says that Becky is suffering from delusions of grandeur. She will not leave with both titles. Coach says Becky understands that she can make her reign magical and she has to do things that others have not done before. Otunga says that together Lacey and Charlotte got the best of her, but they are facing her one on one. Remember that Becky beat Charlotte and Ronda at Wrestlemania. Charly mentions that Lacey is full of confidence and class.

We go to Lacey Evans in the back and she calls Becky Becky Big Mouth. You talk so much trash and you know what they say about trash. The longer it sits the more it rots. You have to put it out on the curb and that is where Becky is going to be at the end of the night. The more you run your mouth, the sweeter her victory will be. Your night will get worse when Charlotte completes the sweep. The Man will find out that she is no match for a Queen or a Lady.

Sam says Lacey is not arrogant, but confident.

We talk about the WWE Championship Match.with a video package.

Kevin Owens is asked about his match against Kofi and will he be able to beat Kofi. Kevin tells Renee (Sarah) the way that he has destroyed the New Day over the last few weeks, you should not need to ask that question. There are a few ways he can go about it. He can slap the positivity off his face. He can break his hands so he does not have to hear Kofi clap. Kevin says Kofi is a fantastic role model and an incredible performer and all around nice guy. The only issue Kevin has with Kofi is that he has the title that Kevin wants. Kevin says today will be the NEW DAY as the first day of the era of Kevin Owens as WWE Champion.

Otunga says that you can talk about what Kofi does, but he has skills. Kofi has nasty athleticism and an incredible will to win. Coach says that the champion has advantages on his side, but Coach says that Kofi and Xavier were sucked in by thinking everyone wanted to be with the New Day. Coach says that Kevin got inside Kofi’s head. Sam says the fairy tale story has to end. Kofi has brought all of the attention on himself since Wrestlemania, but he has made the boneheaded move to allow Kevin Owens to be a New Day member. Sam says he was waiting for Kevin to stab his partner in the back and he can get the psychologica advantage.

Otunga says Kevin will not get into Kofi’s head any further but Sam wonders how far Kevin is in Kofi’s head right now.

We take a look at the Smackdown debuts of Elias and Roman Reigns and what has led to tonight’s match.

Sam says the McMahon family made an investment in Elias to make him seem like the most important signing for Smackdown. Otunga says this is the Big Dog’s yard and he came back from adversity to prove it is still his yard. Charly asks if it will be his yard if Roman does not win. Sam says it would not be if Roman loses.

Coach says as someone who was hand picked by Vince McMahon, if Elias does not succeed, he has something else ready to bring out.

We take a look at the Steel Cage Match.

Otunga says Shane is hypocritical for blaming Roman for punching his dad but Shane punched Miz’ dad. Sam says the situations were different. Sam says the Miz does not know what he is doing. Everything he is doing is against his nature. Coach says he likes that Miz has changed. Otunga says that Miz is not talking about himself now because he is so focused on Shane. Coach says the cage changes things and Shane loves when the odds are against him and the danger is at an all time hight.

Nikki Cross says when she was growing up, she was the outcast and she was picked on. Last week, Alexa gave her a chance. She will give Alexa a chance because Alexa has been lovely to her. Nikki says she needs to make the most of her opportunity. Nikki says that Alexa won last year and Nikki wants to be just like Alexa. Let Nikki Play. Let Nikki Climb. Let Nikki Win.

Beth Phoenix and Sonya Deville join the panel to talk about the Women’s ladder match. Charly asks Sonya about whether she has concerns about letting Mandy be in the match. Sonya says that if you have confidence, there is no problem. Sonya mentions what Mandy has done and she is not inexperienced. Coach asks Sonya if she will be happy for Mandy if Mandy wins the Money in the Bank match. Sonya says she will be happy for Mandy.

Zelina Vega stops by and they want to know why we are talking to Sonya. Zelina wants to know why we care about someone who gave up their spot in Money in the Bank. Zelina says Andrade will win the Money in the Bank match.

Coach asks if Sonya and Zelina are done. Sonya says nobody cares about Andrade. Sonya attacks Zelina’s height.

We go to ringside for Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Jimmy says this is how we start things off tonight. The Usos versus the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Jey says it is Spongebob and Patrick. The Usos welcome them to the Uso Penitentiary

Match Number One: Daniel Bryan and Rowan versus The Usos

Bryan and Jimmy start things off. They lock up and Bryan with a side head lock. Bryan with a shoulder tackle an kick but Jimmy with chops. Jey tags in and he punches Bryan and Jey with a snap mare for a near fall. Rowan with a tag and he picks up Jey but Jey goes for a sunset flip and Rowan with a cross body. Rowan kicks Jey to the floor and Bryan helps Jey back into the ring. Rowan rips off Jey’s shirt and throws it into the crowd. Rowan with a slam and splash for a near fall. Bryan tags in and he kicks Jey in the midsection. Bryan sends Jey into the turnbuckles.

Bryan with chops and he sends Jey into the turnbuckles. Bryan with kicks but Jey with punches. Rowan gets a near fall. Rowan with a suplex to Jey and then he knocks Jimmy off the apron. Bryan tags in and puts Jey in a surfboard. Bryan with a drop kick into the corner and then he hits a second one. Jey with a Samoan drop when Bryan goes for a third one. Both men are down. Rowan goes shoulder first into the ring post when Jey moves. Jimmy tags in and he punches Rowan in the corner. Jimmy with more punches. Jimmy with a thrust kick and uppercut. Jimmy cannot get Rowan up for a Samoan drop. Jimmy goes up top for a corkscrew splash but Rowan sends Jimmy to the apron when he kicks out.

Jimmy with an enzuigiri and Rowan catches Jimmy when Jimmy comes off the turnbuckles. Rowan with a jackhammer for a near fall. Jimmy and Jey battle with Rowan on the turnbuckles but Rowan with a head butt and double noggin knocker. Rowan sets for a double superplex and he hits it. Bryan tags in and Bryan takes his time getting into the ring to kick Jey in the chest. Bryan sets for the round kick but misses. Jey with a dragon whip but Bryan with a round kick. Jey with a super kick. Jey goes off the turnbuckles but Bryan moves and Bryan applies the Lebell Lock. Jimmy stops Bryan on the Lebell Lock. Rowan sends Jimmy to the apron but Rowan goes over the top rope to the floor. Jimmy with a suicide dive to Rowan and Jey does the same after Jimmy is caught by Rowan. Jimmy and Jey with super kicks and a double super kick followed by a double suicide dive to Rowan.

Jimmy and Jey with super kicks when Bryan goes for a suicide dive. Jimmy tags in and they both go up top. They hit the double Superfly Splash for the three count.

Winners: The Usos

We have a video package for the Universal Title match.

Charly asks what will this match come down to. Sam says AJ was flirting with stagnation at the end of his run on Smackdown. He is one of the best in the world, but the best in the world must win championships. Coach asks Beth what does Seth have to do. Beth says they have the respect of everyone in the back and she is looking forward to them bring out the best in each other.

We begin with a graphic In Memory of Ashley Massaro.

Match Number One: Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bayley versus Ember Moon versus Carmella versus Mandy Rose versus Natalya versus Naomi versus Nikki Cross versus Dana Brooke

Naomi and Bayley pair off while Natalya goes after Mandy. Naomi has Dana and Carmella in the ring skirt for forearms and then Nikki brings the first ladder into the ring. Nikki knocks over Naomi, Bayley, Natalya, and Mandy. Nikki goes Terry Funk with the helicopter and she knocks over Naomi and Mandy. Dana drop kicks Nikki and then Ember and Dana play with the ladder. Ember runs Dana into the corner and Nikki with a sleeper on Ember. Ember leaps onto the ladder to get Nikki off of her. Mandy sends Ember to the floor and then she runs the ladder to give Dana a knee. Mandy is pulled to the floor by Carmella.

Natalya and Carmella have ladders and Carmella pushes Natalya into the ladder. Natalya with a clothesline to Carmella and then she catapults Carmella into the ladder. Natalya catapults Naomi onto the ladder and Naomi lands on the ladder and hits a side kick off the ladder. Naomi sends Carmella to the floor and then Naomi takes a ladder from Mandy. Mandy with a suplex to Naomi and Bayley hits Mandy with a ladder. Bayley is the only one in the ring for a moment but Ember stops Bayley and Dana climbs the ladder while Ember and Bayley hold it. Carmella pulls Dana off and then Carmella kicks Bayley.

Mandy kicks Carmella and the ladder goes into the knee. Carmella pushes Mandy away and Ember knocks Mandy down. We have a few ladder tug of wars and Naomi with a drop kick off the ladders to Mandy. Naomi avoids two ladders with a split and Bayley, Nikki, Dana, and Ember go down.

Carmella is being checked out by the medical staff. Natalya with an atomic drop to Naomi onto the ladder and Natalya runs over Naomi’s back but Bayley sends Natalya into the ladder. Bayley grabs the ladder and Dana hits her from behind while we see Carmella being sent to teh back. Ember with kicks to Dana and Dana puts Ember in the ladder of woe. Dana with a handspring elbow to Ember. Dana sets up the ladder in the corner and then Dana with a forearm to Bayley. Bayley with a knee to Dana and then Bayley with a sunset flip power bomb to Dana onto the ladder.

Bayley sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. Mandy stops Bayley and then Natalya and Mandy close the ladder on Bayley and they do it a second time. They do it a third time. Naomi with a split legged moonsault to Bayley on a ladder. Nikki returns to the ring and she spears Natalya under the ladder. Ember stops Naomi and hits a facebuster. Ember pulls Nikki off the ladder and Nikki pushes Ember down and hits a hanging swinging neck breaker on Ember. Dana drops the ladder onto Nikki. Dana sets up the ladder in the center of the ring but Mandy climbs the ladder to stop Dana. Dana hangs from the cable holding the briefcase.

Mandy and Dana fight on the top of the ladder and they reach for the case. Dana slams Mandy’s face onto the ladder. Bayley pulls Mandy off the ladder. Naomi stops Dana. Nikki climbs past Bayley and has the case but he reaches for the hook. Natalya pushes Dana, Bayley, Nikki, and Naomi off the ladder. Ember comes off a ladder outside the ring to hit Eclipse on Natalya. Mandy goes for a belly-to-back suplex on Ember but Ember lands on her feet. Mandy sets for an implant buster onto the ladder and sends Ember face first onto the ladder. Mandy sets up the large ladder in the center of the ring.

Carmella limps to the ring and Mandy decides to go after Carmella on the ramp instead of climbing the ladder with no one else in the ring. Carmella sends Mandy into the ringside barrier a few times and then hits a thrust kick. Carmella sets up the ladder and Sonya Deville pulls Carmella off the ladder and then she spears Carmella. Sonya gets Mandy and she puts her hair up to square up and bring Mandy into the ring. Sonya puts Mandy on her shoulders and climbs the ladder. Mandy is boosted up the ladder and Mandy is about to grab it but Bayley climbs the ladder and Mandy and Sonya are knocked off.

Bayley grabs the briefcase.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley is congratulated by Charly Caruso. She is asked about whether she is on her way to becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Bayley says she is proud of what her and Sasha did but Bayley says she came to Smackdown to prove a point. She proved that she is more than Just Bayley, she is Miss Money in the Bank.

Triple H is on the phone and Sami Zayn has something to say to him. Sami wants to know where is Shane. Hunter says Shane is getting ready for his match. Sami says he has something important to say. He says this is a problem for all of them. It is Braun Strowman. He destroyed Braun to get into the Money in the Bank match. Sami says that Braun is predictable and vengeful. Sami says he cannot get in the right frame of mind for this career making match. Sami says he speaks for Drew and Baron about the concern about Braun.

Hunter says Braun is not here tonight because he has been banned from the building.

Sami asks for some protection.

Hunter tells Sami to tape up his fists and get out of his office if he wants protection.

We see Rey Mysterio in the locker room with his son Dominic.

Match Number Two: United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe versus Rey Mysterio

Rey with punches to Joe but Joe with a kick to the leg. Joe with a kick to the leg and Rey goes down. Joe kicks Rey in the leg again and Rey goes down. Rey with a kick after avoiding a clothesline. Rey with a rana and forearms in the corner. Joe pushes Rey down and Rey is sent to the apron. Rey with a shoulder and enzuigiri. Rey with a seated splash to Joe. Rey with a forearm but Joe with a forearm. Rey avoids a slam and Joe with a chop that sends Rey to the mat. Joe goes for a power bomb but Rey counters with a rana for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio (new Champion)

After the match, Corey questions whether Joe’s shoulder was down. The replays show that Joe’s shoulder might have been up.

Dominic comes to the ring to celebrate with his father and as they go up the ramp, Joe attacks Rey and head butts Rey before they return to the ring. Joe with a uranage to Rey. Joe stares at Dominic and Joe then returns to Rey and Joe gives Rey another uranage. Joe with a back senton onto Rey.

We see Braun Strowman in the back, knocking things over and grabbing people smaller than him to find out where Sami Zayn is.

Match Number Three: Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon versus Miz

The bell rings and Shane goes to the corner to climb the cage but Miz stops Shane and he takes Shane to the match and Miz punches Shane. Shane with an elbow and he climbs the cage again. Miz sends Shane into the cage but Shane holds on to the cage like a cat and tries to climb again. Miz with kicks to the arm. Miz with a kick to the chest and then to the back. Miz with more kicks to the chest. Shane catches Miz on a kick attempt and Shane power bombs Miz into the cage. Shane with punches and kicks to Miz against the cage. Shane with a La Magistral for a near fall.

Shane with knees to Miz and then Miz is sent into the cage. Shane sends Miz into the cage and then Miz with a torture rack into a TKO for a near fall. Shane puts Miz in the corner and kicks him. Shane goes to the turnbuckles for a Coast To Coast and Miz catches Shane and applies the figure four leg lock. Shane gets to the ropes and he asks for the cage door to be opened as he stays in the figure four leg lock. Miz releases the hold and Miz pulls Shane back into the cage. Shane kicks Miz and Shane goes head first out of the cage but Miz pulls Shane back in. Shane has a chair with him and he kicks Miz way.

Miz kicks Shane before Shane can use the chair. Shane and Miz see the chair and their eyes connect. Miz has the chair and Shane begs for mercy. Shane gets on his knees and crawls to the cage door. Miz hits Shane in the back with the chair. Miz sends the cage door into Shane’s head. Miz hits Shane with the chair. Miz with more chair shots. Miz wonders if Shane has had enough and Miz does not think Shane has so he hits Shane more times with the chair.

Miz picks up Shane and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on the chair but Shane gets his foot on the ropes and for some reason the referee stops the count. Shane gets back to his feet and Miz puts Shane on the turnbuckles. Miz sets for a Super Skull Crushing Finale but Shane with elbows and a hip toss that sends Miz to the mat. Shane climbs the cage and he gets to the top but Miz hits Shane in the leg with a chair. Miz climbs the ropes and punches Shane. Miz gets to the top of the cage and they exchange punches with Miz earning the advantage.

Miz punches Shane while Shane hangs over the top of the cage. Shane is sent into the cage and then Shane falls to the mat. Miz with a frog splash for a near fall. Shane with a triangle but Miz gets a near fall. Shane tries to crawl out of the cage but Miz stops Shane. Miz catauplts Shane into the cage but Shane lands on the top rope and he climbs over the cage. Miz grabs Shane and has Shane hanging over the top of the cage. Miz sets for a superplex from the top of the cage but Shane holds on to the cage. Miz grabs Shane’s shirt and Shane falls out of his shirt and Shane hits the floor.

Winner: Shane McMahon

Officials run in the back and we see Sami Zayn hanging from a cage and Hunter makes sure that we know there is nothing to see there.

Your announcers are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number Four: Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese versus Ariya Daivari

They lock up and Daviari with punches instead of a clean break. Daivari with an Irish whip but Nese with a back elbow and he misses a moonsault when Daivari moves. Nese with a thrust kick and knee followed by a round kick. Nese and Daivari miss kicks but Nese with a leg sweep and drop kick for a near fall. Daivari with a jaw breaker and Nese goes over the top rope and drops Daivari on the top rope. Nese lands on his feet on a double jump moonsault. Daivari runs Nese’s face across the top rope and then brings Nese back into the ring. Nese misses punches and Daivari with jabs and more punches.

Daivari with a hard Irish whip. Daivari with a knee and Nese lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Daivari with kicks and a reverse Boston Crab. Nese sends Daivari into the turnbuckles. Nese with punches as he block punches from Daivari. Nese with a face buster and knee lift followed by a spinning heel kick. Nese with a back elbow into the corner and Daivari sends Nese to the apron. Nese with a kick and double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Daivari with elbows.

Nese with a chop and Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Nese with chops and a forearm. Daivari with a knee to Nese against the ropes. Nese tries for the pump handle driver but Daivari escapes. Daivari with a kick and he puts Nese on the turnbuckles. Daivari chops Nese on the turnbuckles and then he kicks Nese to the floor. Nese is sent onto the apron but Daivari and Nese with a cartwheel to avoid Daivari. Nese sends Daivari back into the ring and Daivari with a cross arm power bomb for a near fall. Nese avoids a hammer lock clothesline and Nese with a rollup for a near fall. Daivari is sent to the floor and Nese with a Fosbury Flop.

Nese with a 450 splash for a near fall. Daivari with a super kick and frog splash followed by a hammer lock clothesline for a near fall. Nese with a palm strike to Daivari on the turnbuckles followed by a Frankensteiner. Nese with a running knee for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese (retains Championship)

Triple H sees Braun Strowman in the back and he says that Braun will not be taking Sami’s spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Braun says he doesn’t know what Hunter is talking about. Hunter says he is not going to have Braun escorted out or arrested. Hunter asks Braun as a professional and his boss, to leave.

Braun says whatever and walks away.

Michael Cole mentions that Sami Zayn has been taken to a local medical facility after the attack on his earlier in the night.

Match Number Five: Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch versus Lacey Evans

Becky with a drop kick and kicks in the corner. Becky with a hip lock take down and drop kick. Becky with a waist lock take down and Lacey goes to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide but Lacey with a kick. Becky Irish whips Lacey into the ringside barrier. Lacey tries to go into the crowd but Becky stops her. Becky sends Lacey into the apron before they return to the ring. Lacey sends Bekcy into the turnbuckles but Becky with a kick. Lacey sends Becky into the turnbuckles and sends Becky to the mat with an arm wringer. Lacey with a knee to the arm.

Lacey stomps on the arm but Becky with punches. Lacey with a kick and front DDT followed by a Gator Roll. Lacey wrings the arm into the ring post. Becky sends Lacey to the apron but Becky is sent face first to the mat by Lacey. Lacey with a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Lacey with an arm bar and chin lock. Becky with an arm drag to escape but Lacey with a knee and neck breaker followed by a rolling splash for a near fall.

Lacey pats herself down and then she puts the towel into Becky’s mouth. Becky with punches and a knee. Becky with a kick when Lacey goes for a shoulder in the ropes. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits a flying shoulder tackle. Both women are down. Becky with a forearm but Lacey with a knee. Becky with clotheslines and a leg lariat. Becky with a kick and exploder. Becky with a forearm into the corner and Becky goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. Lacey rolls to the floor. Becky gets a near fall. Becky runs into an elbow and Lacey with a bulldog and kick to the head for a near fall.

Lacey grabs Becky by the hair and Becky with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Lacey gets to the ropes when Becky applies DisArmHer. Lacey with a forearm to the back of the injured knee and Lacey with a rollup but Becky’s shoudlers are not down. Becky kicks out and applies DisArmHer and Lacey taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch (retains Championship)

Charlotte Flair’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Match Number Six: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair

Charlotte runs Becky into the corner and connects with shoulders. Charlotte chokes Becky in the corner. Becky with a forearm and kick. Becky misses a shoulder off the turnbuckles and Charlotte with a kick and punch. Becky with forearms and an Irish whip but Charlotte with a Flair flip to the apron and a kick. Charlotte goes up top but Becky stops her and Becky with a press slam. Becky with a rollup for a near fall.

Charlotte with chops but Becky moves and hits an enzuigiri. Becky goes for a drop kick but Charlotte blocks it and applies a Boston Crab. Becky tries to get to the ropes and she gets there to force Charlotte to release the hold. Charlotte and Becky exchange punches and forearms. Charlotte kicks Becky in the knee. Charlotte misses a boot and Becky with a flying forearm. They continue to exchange forearms. Becky with the advantage and she goes for DisArmHer but Charlotte avoids it and Charlotte chokes Becky. Charlotte tries for Natural Selection on the apron but Becky holds on to the ropes and Charlotte goes to the floor.

Lacey Evans comes out and hits Becky with a Woman’s Right and Becky with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte with a boot for the three count.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (New Champion)

After the match, Becky attacks Lacey on the floor and Becky with knees and forearms to Becky. Charlotte attacks Becky from behind and Charlotte tells Lacey to send Becky into the ring. Lacey holds Becky and Charlotte chops Becky.

Bayley’s music plays and she comes to the ring with her briefcase and she hits Charlote with it and then she goes after Lacey and hits the belly-to-belly suplex. Charlotte hits Bayley from behind and Charlotte kicks and chokes Becky. Charlotte goes for a spear and Bayley moves and sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles.

Bayley sees Charlotte down and Bayley looks at the briefcase. Bayley says she is going to cash in.

Match Number Seven: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley versus Charlotte Flair

Bayley goes up top and hits the elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Bayley (new Champion)

Bayley celebrates her victory in the crowd with the fans.

We see Roman Reigns in the back and Elias is walkng behind Roman and hits him with the guitar.

Elias makes his way to the ring and he is ready to perform.

Elias says that felt good. Normally, he would be out here doing one of his acoustic sets, but his guitar broke. Not only is he the biggest acquisition in Smackdown history, but the biggest acquisition in WWE history. He says that Vince McMahon told him that he could sleep well knowing Elias is here. With the Big Dog out of the way, the Era of Elias can begin and he has a song.

You people here are so boring. He brings energy to the world. No one wants to hear Roman talk, Elias just took you for a walk. I visited North Carolina, what a beautiful place. Now he knows why the Whalers left this city because Hartford is a disgrace.

Elias poses on the stage but Roman’s music plays and he hits Elias with a Superman punch.

Match Number Eight: Roman Reigns versus Elias

Roman Reigns with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Match Number Nine: WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins versus AJ Styles

They lock up and AJ with a clean break after a lock up. They lock up again and Seth with a clean break. AJ with a waist lock and Rollins with a standing switch and AJ with a standing switch. Rollins with a single leg take down but AJ with a head scissors. They lock up and Rollins with a wrist lock into an arm bar. AJ with an arm drag. They lock up and Rollins with a side head lock. AJ with forearms but Rollins holds on to the head lock.

Rollins with a clothesline and chop. Rollins with an Irish whip that sends AJ sternum first into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a snap mare and knee drop for a near fall. Rollins with a kick to the back. AJ with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Styles with a drop kick to Rollins. AJ kicks Rollins in the back and connects with a punch. AJ with shoulders in the corner. AJ with a knee and kick to the chest. AJ with a back breaker. Rollins with chops but AJ with forearms.

Rollins with a hip toss and punches. Rollins with a Flatliner into the turnbuckles. AJ goes for a Styles Clash off the apron but Rollins kicks AJ. AJ with a sliding knee on the apron. AJ sends Seth back into the ring. Rollins tries to suplex AJ into the ring but AJ drops Rollins onto the top rope. Rollins with a suicide dive to AJ and AJ hits the announce table. Both men return to the ring and Rollins clotheslines AJ over the top rope and then hits a suicide dive. Rollins with punches but AJ with a forearm. Rollins with Slingblade and a forearm into the corner. Rollins with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Styles with an Ushigoroshi and both men are down. Styles with a forearm in the corner and he sets for the Styles Clash but Rollins with a sunset flip. Rollins and AJ get a series of near falls. Rollins with a buckle bomb and Rollins goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Rollins with punches to AJ. Styles punches Rollins to send him to the mat. Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles but AJ slips out and sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. AJ with a German suplex and Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. AJ with a torture rack and Eye of the Hurricane for a near fall.

AJ is sent to the apron and AJ with a forearm. AJ sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Rollins trips AJ on the top rope and AJ lands on the top turnbuckle. Rollins sets for a reverse superplex and hits it and holds on for a sit out reverse DDT for a near fall. Seth sets for a thrust kick and hits it but AJ avoids Black Out and AJ with the Calf Crusher. Rollins tries to roll through and he kicks AJ in the head. AJ with a springboard moonsault into a reverse DDT for a near fall. AJ runs into a super kick from Rollins and both men are down. Styles with kicks to the leg and Rollins with a chop.

AJ and Rollins exchange punches and AJ with a back fist but Rollins with an enzuigiri. AJ mises a Pele Kick and Rollins with a super kick and he goes for Black Out but AJ blocks it and hits the Styles Clash for a near fall. AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm and Rollins moves. Rollins with a knee and a super kick. Rollins gets up and hits Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins (retains Championship)

After the match, AJ Styles returns to the ring and they stand face to face in the ring and Seth holds the title belt over his head. AJ offers his hand and Seth shakes it.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Xavier Woods and the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi is asked about Kevin Owens’ comments. Kofi says Kevin is not 100% wrong. He did a lot of great things by himself, but if it wasn’t for the New Day, he does not know if he would be standing here as WWE Champion. Xavier tells Kofi not to sell himself short. Everything had to happen the way it did for the win at Wrestlemania to happen. You will show Kevin that he is wrong and he will be in the back watching. Kofi says that he will show Kevin and anyone else if they try to use his brothers to go after him, it will not happen.

Lince Dorado says Money in the Bank only comes once a year. It is kinda like Christmas. Kalisto says every day is a Lucha House Party.

Match Number Ten: Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado versus

Before the Lucha House Party’s opponents can come out, Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring and he catches Metalik and Metalik with a Freak Accident on the floor. Sullivan catches Dorado and slams Lince to the floor. Kalisto punches Lars as he comes into the ring and Lars pushes Kalisto to the mat. Lars with crossfaces. Lars with a running sit out power bomb.

Match Number Ten: WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston versus Kevin Owens

Kevin and Kofi with punches as the bell rings. Kevin with chops and forearms to Kofi. Kofi with punches but Kevin with an Irish whip. Kofi with a clothesline and Owens goes to the floor. Kofi comes off the ring steps with a flying chop to the top of the head. Kofi sends Kevin back into the ring. Kofi with a head butt and kicks. Owens rolls to the floor. Owens sends Kofi back first into the apron and Kofi Irish whips Owens into the ringside barrier. Owens Irish whips Kofi into the ring steps but Kofi leaps to the apron and hits a double sledge.

Kofi with a kick to the midsection and a head butt. Kevin with an Irish whip and Kofi leaps at Owens but Owens moves. Kofi lands on his feet and Owens with a super kick. Owens with more kicks to Kofi. Owens with a hard Irish whip. Owens with a boot to the back. Kevin with a hard Irish whip. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Kevin with a forearm to the back as Kofi goes to the apron. Kofi with a punch and shoulder but Kevin sends Kofi into the ring post and Kofi falls off the apron to the floor.

Owens with a running splash off the apron onto Kofi. Kevin sends Kofi back into the ring and Kevin with a near fall. Owens chops Kofi and connects with forearms to the back and then he hits a seated splash onto the back. Kofi with punches to Kevin but Kevin with a double leg take down and Owen catapults Kofi to the turnbuckles and Kofi lands on the turnbuckles. Kevin catches Kofi off the turnbuckles and Kofi counters with a back body drop that sends Kevin into the turnbuckles.

Kevin with a boot to Kofi and Kofi with a chop and clothesline followed by a drop kick. Kofi iwth a jumping clothesline. Kofi with a Boom Drop but Kevin counters into a Boston Crab. Kofi gets to the ropes and Kevin has to release the hold.

Owens sets for a power bomb on the apron but Kofi blocks it and connects with a shoulder and punches. Kevin with a kick and Kofi with a jumping double stomp on the apron. Kofi goes to the turnbuckles and he goes for a twisting splash but Kevin with a super kick and Owens with a near fall when they return to the ring. Kofi blocks a pop up power bomb and Kofi hits SOS for a near fall. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise and Owens blocks it and applies the Boston Crab.

Kofi tries to get to the ropes and makes it to force Kevin to release the hold. Owens and Kofi both go for super kicks and Kofi blocks it and he punches Owens. Kofi with a dragon sleeper but Owens with a snap mare and power bomb for a near fall. Owens with a kick but Kofi with Trouble in Paradise and Owens falls to the floor. Kofi gets Owens from the floor and rolls him back into the ring. Owens with a stunner and Kofi gets his hand on the ropes to stop the count. Kevin goes up top for a Swanton but Kofi gets his knees up. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (Retains Championship)

After the match, Xavier Woods comes out and celebrates with Kofi.

Match Number Eleven: Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Andrade versus Ali versus Drew McIntyre versus Finn Balor versus Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin versus Ricochet

Balor and Andrade square off while Drew sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Orton with a back drop driver to Ali on the announce table. Balor and Ricochet clothesline Baron over the top rope and then Orton trips Balor and hits a back drop driver onto the announce table while Ricochet hits a plancha. Orton kicks Ricochcet and hits a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton brings a ladder into the ring and then starts to set it up.

Orton climbs the ladder but Andrade drop kicks the ladder. Andrade with a back elbow to send Orton to the floor. Corbin and Drew with ladders to hit Andrade. Drew hits Balor with a ladder while Baron hits Orton with a ladder. Ricochet with a facebuster to Drew and Ali with a rolling X Factor to Corbin. Ali with a suicide dive through the ladder to Drew. Andrade is sent over the top rope by Ricochet. Ricochet sets up the ladder and Ali stops him.

Ali and Ricochet pull each other off the ladder. Ali floats over and climbs the ladder until Ricochet stops him. Ali is sent to the apron by Ricochet and Ali climbs the ladder to stop Ali. Drew and Corbin pull off Ali and Ricochet. Drew and Corbin move the ladder from the center of the ring. Corbin hip tosses Ali into the ladder. Ricochet punches Drew but Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly throw onto the ladder. Orton drops Drew on the top rope and Orton hits a hanging DDT on Corbin. Orton sets for the RKO on Corbin but Drew with a Claymore and Orton goes to the floor.

Balor gets to the apron and he kicks Corbin. Balor with a forearm to Drew and a Slingblade to Corbin. Balor drop kicks Drew into a ladder in the corner. Balor with a double leg take down and a double stomp onto the ladder on top of Corbin. Balor throws a ladder onto Drew. Balor climbs the ladder and Andrade hits Balor with a ladder and knocks Balor off the ladder. Andrade wedges the ladder into the main ladder and hands it from the ropes. Andrade pushes Ricochet off the turnbuckles and Ricochet hits the ring steps before hitting the ground. Andrade climbs the ladder but Balor climbs it too. Balor and Andrade exchange forearms at the top of the ladder. Andrade with a sunset flip power bomb through the ladder hanging off the ropes.

Ali with a tornado DDT to Corbin followed by a drop kick to Drew. Ali with a reverse rana to Ricochet. Ali adjusts the ladder and he climbs the ladder. Andrade kicks Ali to hang him in the ladder. Andrade gets another ladder and sets it up next to the one Ali hangs from. Andrade with a kick to the chest. Ali grabs Andrade and he gets back to his feet and they both climb up the ladders. Ali sends Andrade’s head into the top of the ladder. Ali with a Spanish Fly off the ladders. Drew gets a ladder from under the ring but Ali grabs Drew by the foot. Drew with a chop and Ali falls over the ladder. Drew puts the ladder on the apron and hangs the other end on the announce table. Ali avoids a press slam onto the ladder. Ali with a kick and then Corbin choke slams Ali through the announce table.

Corbin sends Drew over the ringside barrier into the crowd and Corbin pulls Balor off the ladder. Baron choke slams Balor onto the side of the ladder. Ricochet with a missile drop kick and then he goes for a suicide dive onto Baron but Baron catches Ricochet and hits Deep Six. Drew with a Claymore to Baron. Balor climbs the ladder and Drew hits Balor in the back. Drew throws the ladder at Balor. Drew suplexes Balor onto the ladder. Drew goes for the reverse Alabama Slam and he sends Andrade onto Balor. Drew pushes Balor off the ladder and he sets it up in the ring.

Ricochet with a springboard forearm to Drew. Ricochet climbs the ladder. Drew pulls Ricochet off the ladder and Drew tosses Ricochet over the top rope onto the ladder hanging on the apron and table. Drew sets up the ladder and starts to climb it but Orton pulls Drew off and hits an RKO. Baron sends Orton into the ring post and Baron climbs the ladder but Ali climbs over Baron. Baron sets for a power bomb but Ali sends Corbin over the top rope to the floor.

Ali climbs the ladder and he has the briefcase and Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Brock knocks over ladders and he pushes Ali off the ladder. Lesnar sets up the ladder and he climbs it and takes the ladder off the hook.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

We go to credits.