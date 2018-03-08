WWE Money In The Bank Ticket Information And On-Sale Date Announced

WWE issued the following:

Brace yourselves, Chicago. WWE Money in the Bank is returning to The Windy City’s Allstate Arena on June 17, with tickets going on-sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.



Since the event’s introduction in 2010, Money in the Bank has become one of WWE’s most anticipated cards of the year, thanks in large part to the exciting, high stakes Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the winner of which earns the right to cash in a guaranteed title opportunity against a World Champion. Last year, the event proved even more monumental, as it featured the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



What insanity will take place this year as the Superstars of WWE throw caution to the wind in the pursuit of championship glory?



Find out for yourself by securing your Money in the Bank tickets this Friday!