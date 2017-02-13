WWE Money In The Bank Update, Emmalina Finally Debuts (Video), Match For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– Emma finally made her WWE TV return as Emmalina on tonight’s RAW from Las Vegas but she did not wrestle and it appears the Emmalina character is already done. Below is video of the quick appearance, where she teases another makeover from Emmalina back to Emma:

– TJ Perkins vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– WWE has confirmed that the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be a SmackDown-exclusive event. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. MITB 2017 takes place from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. WWE announced the following on the event: