WWE Monitoring The All Elite Wrestling Rally On Tuesday?

As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling’s rally for the Double or Nothing event will take place on Tuesday in Jacksonville, FL and Smackdown Live will be taking place in the same city.

It appears that WWE will be monitoring the situation since there is concern that AEW and/or fans will try to disrupt the Smackdown taping.

Here is what Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“Next week’s SmackDown will be at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on the same day as the rally. Yes, I’ve been told there will be WWE representatives monitoring the rally.”