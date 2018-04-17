WWE Moves Another Top Talent From Raw To SmackDown Live

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Samoa Joe was officially moved from the red brand to the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-up. He beat Sin Cara in a singles match on the show.

It should be noted that WWE has been building to a Joe vs. Roman Reigns match at the upcoming Backlash PPV. It will be interesting to see if WWE follows through with this match at the upcoming event with both stars being on separate brands.