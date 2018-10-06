WWE Moves Crown Jewel Event To Smaller Venue

The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event was supposed to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium. However, WWE has changed venues. The event is now being advertised to take place at King Saud University Stadium, which has a capacity of about 25,000 fans. WWE made the change of venues public when announcing AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title.

The King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of over 68,000, was the site for the Greatest Royal Rumble event back in April. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title has already been announced.