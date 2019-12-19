WWE Moving Away From PG Content?, Backstage News On Statlander – WWE

PWMania.com Staff
– In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Stephanie McMahon commented on if WWE was moving away from PG content:

“Well, we’re still going to be PG, family friendly, but there is room to push the envelope in some cases,” Stephanie said. “In terms of the Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline, WWE is like a variety show. It is, at the end of the day, competition-based, but especially on RAW and SmackDown, you have more of those soap operatic storylines, and that’s why it’s been showcased on RAW.”

– According to F4WOnline.com, Kris Statlander was reportedly very close to signing with WWE instead of AEW. The belief is AEW gave Statlander a better deal that would get her on television quicker.

Statlander is now scheduled to face Riho for the AEW Women’s Title on the January 1st edition of Dynamite.

