WWE – MSG Card Updates, Fans On Best WWE Tag Team Of 2016, Photo Shoot For Bella Twins Dogs

– The Bella Twins posted this behind-the-scenes look at a Christmas shoot they did for their dogs, Josie and Winston:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who was the best tag team of 2016 – The New Day, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Revival, American Alpha, Breezango, The Golden Truth, The Usos, The Hype Bros, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus or SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. As of this writing, 41% went with The New Day while 16% voted for Cesaro and Sheamus, 12% for The Wyatt Family, 6% for The Usos, 5% for DIY and 5% for Slater and Rhyno.

– Natalya has been pulled from the card for Monday’s post-Christmas WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. She was advertised for a Triple Threat with Nikki Bella and Carmella but that match is now a singles. Curt Hawkins has been added to the card as he will be working a six-man, seen below in the updated card:

* John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

* Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt

* Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto

* Nikki Bella vs. Carmella

* Jack Swagger, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains