WWE Names Finn Balor’s Mixed Match Challenge Replacement

WWE sent the following:

In the wake of the news that Finn Bálor suffered an injury and won’t be able to compete in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Semifinals, Apollo Crews has been named as his replacement. Together, Crews & Bayley will battle Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in a high-stakes playoff showdown, tomorrow at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch.

The last team standing in WWE MMC’s exciting second season will receive the coveted 30th entry in their Royal Rumble Matches in January 2019, giving them a greater opportunity to win the celebrated free-for-all before going on to headline WrestleMania. In addition, they will receive an all-expenses paid vacation to anywhere in the world.

Will Crews help Bayley emerge victorious en route to the finals of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Playoffs at WWE TLC? Find of when MMC streams LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch immediately after SmackDown LIVE, tomorrow at 10 ET/7 PT, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET.