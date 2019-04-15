WWE Names Rumored To Be Changing Brands In The Superstar Shakeup

– There has been internet speculation about The Usos moving to the RAW brand in the Superstar Shakeup since they lost the Smackdown tag team titles last week. WrestleVotes addressed the rumor:

The Superstar Shakeup begins tonight. What do you guys want to see go down? One rumor I continue to hear, although unable to confirm just yet: The Uso’s moving to Monday Night Raw. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 15, 2019

– With his UK Title loss to Walter at NXT Takeover: New York, Pete Dunne is another name that is rumored to be the main roster during the Superstar Shakeup. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said he heard the rumor about Dunne but didn’t know for sure if it’s going to happen. Dunne has teased getting a rematch with Walter for the UK Title.