WWE Names Rumored To Be Changing Brands In The Superstar Shakeup

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– There has been internet speculation about The Usos moving to the RAW brand in the Superstar Shakeup since they lost the Smackdown tag team titles last week. WrestleVotes addressed the rumor:

– With his UK Title loss to Walter at NXT Takeover: New York, Pete Dunne is another name that is rumored to be the main roster during the Superstar Shakeup. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said he heard the rumor about Dunne but didn’t know for sure if it’s going to happen. Dunne has teased getting a rematch with Walter for the UK Title.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR