WWE Network Adding Collection On Career Of Former Women’s Champion

Mickie James: Crazy Sweetheart



As a groundbreaking and powerful woman, Mickie James has seen and done it all. Mickie grants an exclusive interview to WWE Network and doesn’t pull any punches discussing her toughest opponents and most trying times inside WWE and out. Check out the matches that put the six-time champion on the map against the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus. Then, join Mickie as she helps empower the female superstars of today such as Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and the “Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka. Energetic and magnetic, there’s no denying Mickie James’ ability to entertain the WWE Universe.



Mickie James Intro

5/7/2018



Mickie Talks: The Beginnings

Mickie James comments on her early career in Ohio Valley Wrestling where she competed as Alexis Laree.

5/7/2018



Double the Danger

Before her days as Mickie James, Alexis Laree competed in Ohio Valley Wrestling and teamed with Jillian Hall against Gail Kim and Passion.

4/3/2004



No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

The relationship between Alexis Laree and Jillian Hall turns into a heated one-on-one battle in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

10/2/2004



Mickie Talks: Pitching To Vince

Mickie James shares some rare insight into being called up to the main roster and the transition that followed.

5/7/2018



A Little Help from My Friends

Raw 648 – Mickie James receives some welcomed assistance when she takes to the ring for her debut match against Victoria.

10/24/2005



Love and Respect

Royal Rumble 2006 – Mickie James’ unrequited love interest, Trish Stratus, officiates her match with Ashley.

1/29/2006



Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Mickie James’ obsession with Trish Stratus takes a shocking turn when they face Victoria and Candice Michelle.

3/18/2006



Mickie Talks: Rivalry with Trish

Mickie James remembers her unforgettable rivalry with Trish Stratus and comments on the impact that it had on her career.

5/7/2018



The Inmate Runs the Asylum

WrestleMania 22 – Mickie James looks to take her place in history by challenging Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship.

4/2/2006



Nobody Does it Better

Raw 672 – Impersonations go a long way when Mickie James defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Maria.

4/10/2006



A Fond Farewell

Survivor Series 2006 – Before leaving WWE as an active competitor, Lita defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Mickie James.

11/26/2006



Mickie Talks: Revolution Brewing

Listen as Mickie James offers her perspective on the way the women of WWE were viewed during her early run.

5/7/2018



Fan Club Assistance

New Year’s Revolution 2007 – Mickie James receives help from her fan club when she defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Victoria.

1/7/2007



A Huge Misstep

Raw 719 – Mickie James’ efforts backfire during a Falls Count Anywhere Match for Melina’s WWE Women’s Championship.

3/5/2007



Glamorous Upset

Raw 777 – Mickie James looks to once again capture the WWE Women’s Championship in a match against Beth Phoenix.

4/14/2008



Twice as Threatening

SummerSlam 2008 – Both the Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Titles are on the line when Kofi Kingston and Mickie James face Glamarella.

8/17/2008



Passing Judgment

In an untelevised match from Judgment Day 2009, Mickie James takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Beth Phoenix.

5/17/2009



Mickie Talks: Divas Champion

Mickie James remembers her capture of the Divas Championship and gives some insight into what the title meant to her.

5/7/2018



A Reality Check for Maryse

Night of Champions 2009 – Mickie James looks to put Maryse in her place by challenging her for the Divas Championship.

7/26/2009



Putting Down the Competition

Raw 847 – Mickie James proves to everyone why she is a fighting champion when she defends the Divas Title against Gail Kim.

8/17/2009



Three’s a Crowd

SmackDown 537 – Mickie James battles Beth Phoenix and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match for a chance at the WWE Women’s Championship.

12/4/2009



Mickie Talks: Piggie James???

Hear Mickie James share her thoughts on her rivalry with LayCool and the unflattering nickname they gave her.

5/7/2018



Gold and Hurt Feelings

WWE TLC 2009 – More than gold is at stake when Mickie James challenges Michelle McCool for the WWE Women’s Championship.

12/13/2009



Just Desserts

Royal Rumble 2010 – LayCool receives their just desserts when Michelle McCool defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Mickie James.

1/31/2010



Beauty and Power

SmackDown 557 – Mickie James and Beth Phoenix prove themselves to be a formidable duo during a Tag Team Match against LayCool.

4/23/2010



Mickie Talks: Back To Business

Mickie James discusses her triumphant return to WWE after a period of absence and shares her thoughts on the current roster.

5/7/2018



Home Again

NXT TakeOver: Toronto – After years of absence, Mickie James returns to a WWE ring to challenge Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship.

11/19/2016



Battling The Lass Kicker

SmackDown 915 – The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Mickie James explodes in a memorable 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

2/28/2017



A Force to be Reckoned With

Raw 1271 – While Alexa Bliss watches from ringside, Mickie James takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Nia Jax.

10/2/2017



A Taste of Things to Come

Raw 1273 – Days before her golden opportunity at TLC, Mickie James teams with Bayley to take on Emma and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

10/16/2017



Less Than Blissful

WWE TLC 2017 – Mickie James looks to put gold around her waist once again by challenging Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship.

10/22/2017



The Past Hurts

Raw 1274 – Despite failing to capture gold at TLC, Mickie James proves to Alexa Bliss that she’s still got what it takes.

10/23/2017



Mickie Talks: Lasting Legacy

With a celebrated list of accomplishments under her belt, Mickie James discusses her legacy and hopes for the future.

5/7/2018