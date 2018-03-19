WWE Network Adds Episode Of WCW Thunder, Content Listing

WWE’s official streaming service, WWE Network, has started adding episodes of WCW Thunder. You can see the episode listing here:

Thunder 01 – 01/08/1998 Sting’s recent victory over Hollywood Hogan is overshadowed. Kevin Nash challenges DDP for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.

Thunder 02 – 01/15/1998 The Giant seizes an opportunity to get even with Kevin Nash. Hollywood Hogan addresses the situation over the WCW World Heavyweight Title.

Thunder 03 – 01/22/1998 Scott Hall faces The Giant in the main event. Plus, Chris Jericho causes problems among the Cruiserweights, Goldberg in action, and more!

Thunder 04 – 01/29/1998 Dusty Rhodes explains his new alliance. The Steiners challenge Kevin Nash and Konnan for the WCW World Tag Team Titles in the main event.

Thunder 05 – 02/05/1998 DDP defends the WCW United States Heavyweight Title in the main event. Nick Patrick addresses the controversy surrounding his officiating.

Thunder 06 – 02/12/1998 After Hollywood Hogan tries to ease the tensions within the nWo, things explode during a main event bout between Ric Flair and Lex Luger.

Thunder 07 – 02/19/1998 Hollywood Hogan soon finds out the nWo’s grip on WCW is beginning to lose strength. Plus, Chris Jericho, The Outsiders, and more in action!

Thunder 08 – 02/26/1998 Scott Hall steps to become the new Number One Contender for Sting’s WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Kevin Nash plays by Raven’s Rules.

Thunder 09 – 03/05/1998 Brian Adams faces Macho Man Randy Savage on behalf of the nWo. The Giant sends a message to Kevin Nash. Plus, DDP, Eddie Guerrero, and more!

Thunder 10 – 03/12/1998 Despite threats from The Giant, the nWo makes their presence felt when Sting defends the WCW World Title against Macho Man Randy Savage.

Thunder 11 – 03/19/1998 Curt Hennig takes on Rick Steiner in the main event. Plus, Eddie Guerrero in action, Goldberg makes some new enemies, and much more!

Thunder 13 – 04/09/1998 Kevin Nash faces Rick Steiner in the main event. Raven sends DDP a message. Chris Jericho challenges Booker T for the World TV Title.

Thunder 17 – 05/21/1998 Lex Luger battles The Giant in the main event. Roddy Piper and Randy Savage are united by their disdain for Hollywood Hogan and Bret Hart.

Thunder 19 – 06/04/1998 The Giant selects a new partner to help him defend the World Tag Team Titles in the main event. Curt Hennig unveils a replacement.

Thunder 20 – 06/11/1998 The Giant and The Disciple battle Lex Luger and Macho Man Randy Savage in the main event. Chris Jericho finally gets what he wants.

Thunder 21 – 06/18/1998 Goldberg defends the WCW United States Heavyweight Title against Reese in the main event. The nWo Wolfpac sends a message to nWo Hollywood.

Thunder 22 – 06/25/1998 The Giant looks to reclaim the World Tag Team Titles for nWo Hollywood in the main event. Plus, Chris Jericho, Public Enemy, and more!

Thunder 23 – 07/02/1998 JJ Dillon makes an historic announcement that spells trouble for Hollywood Hogan. The Giant takes on Lex Luger in the main event.

Thunder 24 – 07/09/1998 Diamond Dallas Page goes one-on-one with Curt Hennig in the main event. Goldberg resolves to be a true fighting champion.

Thunder 25 – 07/16/1998 A singles bout between DDP and Curt Hennig turns into a Tag Team Match main event. Bret Hart offers up some words of warning.

Thunder 26 – 08/06/1998 Eric Bischoff’s taunts against DDP and Jay Leno earn him some painful repercussions. nWo Hollywood and nWo Wolfpac meet in the main event.

Thunder 27 – 08/13/1998 Bret Hart looks to reclaim the United States Heavyweight Title from Lex Luger in the main event. Kevin Nash makes Goldberg an offer.

Thunder 28 – 08/20/1998 The Giant takes to the ring with Stevie Ray in the main event. Psychosis challenges Juventud Guerrera for the Cruiserweight Title.

Thunder 29 – 08/27/1998 Tensions between WCW and both factions of the nWo escalate. Diamond Dallas Page goes one-on-one with Stevie Ray in the main event.

Thunder 30 – 09/03/1998 Diamond Dallas Page and Konnan unite to take on The Giant and Stevie Ray in the main event. Saturn proves he is a man of his word.

Thunder 31 – 09/10/1998 Kevin Nash faces Stevie Ray in the main event. Bret Hart and Lex Luger become unlikely allies. Goldberg competes in singles action.

Thunder 32 – 09/17/1998 Ric Flair’s in-ring future is decided in an Arm Wrestling Match. Kevin Nash and Konnan battle Scott Hall and Stevie Ray in the main event.

Thunder 33 – 09/24/1998 WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg takes on Kanyon in the main event. The Four Horsemen look to take back WCW from Eric Bischoff.

Thunder 34 – 10/01/1998 Diamond Dallas Page witnesses Goldberg defend the World Heavyweight Title against Raven in the main event. Scott Hall calls out Kevin Nash.

Thunder 35 – 10/08/1998 Scott Hall looks to escalate tensions between nWo Hollywood and nWo Wolfpac. Chris Jericho tries to end Goldberg’s undefeated streak.

Thunder 36 – 10/15/1998 Dean Malenko learns he is not alone when he faces Stevie Ray in the main event. Diamond Dallas Page sends Goldberg a message.

Thunder 37 – 10/22/1998 Sting takes to the ring to battle The Giant in the main event. Kanyon challenges Chris Jericho for the World Television Championship.

Thunder 38 – 10/29/1998 The Giant plays by a new set of rules when he battles Raven in the main event. The Latino World Order clashes with The Four Horsemen.

Thunder 39 – 11/05/1998 Scott Steiner vows to put down Lex Luger in the main event. Eddie Guerrero tries to recruit Rey Mysterio Jr. to his Latino World Order.

Thunder 40 – 11/12/1998 Konnan shows everyone how The Wolfpac takes care of business when he goes one-on-one with The Giant of nWo Hollywood in the main event.

Thunder 41 – 11/19/1998 Chaos ensues when Bret Hart goes one-on-one with Konnan in the main event. Chris Jericho finds himself in an uncomfortable position.

Thunder 42 – 12/10/1998 Scott Steiner declares himself the new king of the nWo and targets Scott Hall in the main event. Rey Mysterio Jr. is faced with a problem.

Thunder 43 – 12/10/1998 Controversy abounds after Scott Hall makes his presence felt when nWo Wolfpac faces nWo Hollywood in a Handicap Match main event.

Thunder 44 – 12/17/1998 Eric Bischoff looks to ‘do the right thing’ by inviting Ric Flair’s family to Thunder. Lex Luger takes on Scott Hall in the main event.

Thunder 45 – 01/07/1999 WCW President Ric Flair looks to put the new alliance between nWo Wolfpac and nWo Hollywood in their place. Konnan faces Chris Jericho.

Thunder 46 – 01/14/1999 The nWo continues to disrupt the Tag Team Division. Scott Hall sends Goldberg a message. The Four Horsemen compete in the main event.

Thunder 47 – 01/21/1999 Vincent, Stevie Ray, and Scott Norton battle The Four Horsemen in the main event. WCW President Ric Flair initiates a tournament.

Thunder 48 – 01/28/1999 The Outsiders take on Konnan and Rey Mysterio Jr. in a Tag Team Match main event. Plus, Chris Jericho, Fit Finlay, and more in action!

Thunder 49 – 02/04/1999 The tournament to crown new WCW World Tag Team Champions sees Curt Hennig and Barry Windham battle Bobby Duncum Jr. and Mike Enos.

Thunder 50 – 02/11/1999 The tournament to crown new WCW World Tag Team Champions rages on. Plus, Raven and Kanyon have some fun, Disco Inferno in action, and more!

Thunder 51 – 02/18/1999 WCW President Ric Flair sends a message to Hollywood Hogan. Members of The Four Horsemen and the nWo meet in a Steel Cage Match main event.

Thunder 52 – 02/25/1999 Disco Inferno ends up singing a different tune when he takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Bret Hart in the main event.

Thunder 53 – 03/04/1999 Booker T takes on Buff Bagwell in the main event. Plus, Hacksaw Jim Duggan returns, Saturn issues a challenge to Chris Jericho, and more!

Thunder 54 – 03/11/1999 Ric Flair prepares for Uncensored by taking on Disco Inferno in the main event. Booker T and Rey Mysterio Jr. team up for action.

Thunder 55 – 03/18/1999 Curt Hennig finds himself taking on Hollywood Hogan in the main event. Scott Hall is stripped of the WCW United States Heavyweight Title.

Thunder 56 – 03/25/1999 WCW President Ric Flair defends the WCW World Title against Barry Windham in the main event. Booker T looks for a golden opportunity.

Thunder 57 – 04/01/1999 WCW President Ric Flair forces Hollywood Hogan to battle a familiar face in the main event. Plus, DDP, Raven, and many more!

Thunder 58 – 04/07/1999 Booker T defends the World TV Title against Chris Jericho in the main event. The rivalry between Konnan and Disco Inferno escalates.

Thunder 59 – 04/15/1999 Stevie Ray challenges Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Plus, Buff Bagwell, Juventud Guerrera, and more in action!

Thunder 60 – 04/21/1999 Kidman and The Four Horsemen face Raven, Perry Saturn, and Rey Mysterio Jr. in the main event. Goldberg battles Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller.

Thunder 61 – 04/29/1999 Things take a savage turn when Bam Bam Bigelow challenges DDP for the WCW World Title in a Hardcore Match main event. Goldberg battles Meng.

Thunder 62 – 05/06/1999 All of the action leading into Slamboree is revisited. Rey Mysterio Jr. takes on Kanyon. Dean Malenko competes in the main event.

Thunder 63 – 05/27/1999 Buff Bagwell foolishly challenges Macho Man Randy Savage to meet in the main event. Raven and Saturn defend the WCW World Tag Team Titles.

Thunder 64 – 06/03/1999 Macho Man Randy Savage looks to teach Buff Bagwell a lesson in the main event. Brian Knobbs issues a challenge to Bam Bam Bigelow.

Thunder 65 – 06/10/1999 Diamond Dallas Page makes his presence felt in the main event. The rivalry between Kevin Nash and Macho Man Randy Savage gets very dirty.

Thunder 66 – 06/17/1999 The WCW World Tag Team Championship is on the line in the main event. Macho Man Randy Savage’s paranoia gets the better of him.

Thunder 67 – 06/24/1999 Booker T takes on The Barbarian in the main event. Plus, a look at Buff Bagwell’s moment of glory, Sid Vicious’ return, and much more!

Thunder 68 – 07/01/1999 Kevin Nash expresses his distrust in teaming with Sting. WCW President Ric Flair looks to punish Dean Malenko and Buff Bagwell.

Thunder 69 – 07/08/1999 Macho Man Randy Savage looks to make an exchange with Kevin Nash. Buff Bagwell challenges Rick Steiner for the World Television Title.

Thunder 70 – 07/14/1999 Kevin Nash makes some changes to his Tag Team Match at Bash at the Beach. Konnan goes one-on-one with Curt Hennig in the main event.

Thunder 71 – 07/28/1999 Hell breaks loose when DDP and Bam Bam Bigelow defend the WCW World Tag Team Titles against The West Texas Rednecks in the main event.

Thunder 72 – 08/05/1999 After being replaced by Sting as WCW President, Ric Flair faces Dean Malenko in the main event. Randy Savage makes some drastic decisions.

Thunder 73 – 08/12/1999 Ric Flair partners with Kanyon and DDP to battle The Revolution in the main event. Shane Douglas takes a stand against injustice.

Thunder 74 – 08/19/1999 Perry Saturn challenges Rick Steiner for the World TV Title in the main event. Sid Vicious shows everyone how dangerous he can be.

Thunder 75 – 08/26/1999 Macho Man Randy Savage faces off with Evan Karagias. Plus, a look at the rivalry between Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash heading into Road Wild.

Thunder 76 – 09/02/1999 Goldberg returns to main event action. DDP’s Triad continues to run roughshod over WCW. Randy Savage sends Dennis Rodman a message.

Thunder 77 – 09/09/1999 Sid Vicious and Rick Steiner battle The Revolution in a Tag Team Match main event. Plus, DDP, The Filthy Animals, and many more in action!