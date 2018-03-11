WWE Network Adds Episodes Of All-Star Wrestling

WWE sent out the following:



Just added to WWE Network: All-Star Wrestling



More than 90 classic episodes of All-Star Wrestling spanning 1975-80 are now available on the award-winning WWE Network. Relive the genesis of WWE’s weekly television tradition with 70 hours of All-Star Wrestling, recorded at the historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania and featuring WWE Hall of Famers like Bob Backlund, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Ernie Ladd, Andre the Giant and more!



