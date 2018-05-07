WWE Network Adds Episodes Of Sunday Night Heat

WWE sent out the following:

Just added to WWE Network: Sunday Night Heat

Journey back to the heart of The Attitude Era and the peak of the Monday Night War with the first full year of Sunday Night Heat, featuring 47 episodes. What better way to fend off a surging WCW than with a second weekly showcase for WWE’s biggest Superstars. Debuting in the summer of 1998, Heat highlighted a who’s who of WWE royalty like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Sable, DX, The Undertaker and many more.

WWE Network is FREE for new subscribers. Start your 1-month free trial at WWENetwork.com.

The award-winning WWE Network features:

– 24/7 scheduled programming

– All pay-per-view events LIVE

– More than 10,000 hours of video-on-demand content

– 3,500 titles, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view

– Groundbreaking original series and documentaries