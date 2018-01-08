WWE Network Adds Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling Programming

WWE sent out the following:



Just added to WWE Network: Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 1981-83



Nearly 100 episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling are now available on demand on WWE Network. Relive more than 70 hours of the storied wrestling promotion, spanning more than two years from September 1981 to October 1983.



Watch future WWE Hall of Famers such as “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ric Flair and others as they begin their illustrious squared-circle careers in the legendary wrestling territory.



Start watching Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling on WWE Network now.