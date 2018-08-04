WWE Network Adds Nikolai Volkoff Collection

WWE sent out the following:

WWE Network pays tribute to Nikolai Volkoff with new collection

As one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen, Nikolai Volkoff’s WWE Hall of Fame career spanned nearly 40 years. From winning the Tag Team Championship at the first WrestleMania to working for the Million Dollar Corporation in the 90s, Volkoff was the evil Russian generations of fans loved to hate.

With this WWE Network Collection, relive Volkoff’s remarkable career with memorable match-ups against Bruno Sammartino, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan and more.

CONTENTS

– Tribute Video

– The Mongols vs. Tony Marino & Victor Rivera

– Bepo Mongol vs. Bruno Sammartino

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Bruno Sammartino

– Nikolai Volkoff & Ken Patera vs. Andre the Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

– Nikolai Volkoff changes Krusher Darsow’s name

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Sgt. Slaughter

– Nikolai Volkoff & Iron Sheik vs. The U.S. Express

– Nikolai Volkoff, Iron Sheik, & George “The Animal” Steele vs. The U.S. Express & Ricky Steamboat

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Hulk Hogan

– Nikolai Volkoff visits his comrades

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Corporal Kirchner

– The Bolsheviks vs. Strike Force

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Sgt. Slaughter

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Matt Hardy

– Nikolai Volkoff vs. Tatanka

– Gimmick Battle Royal

– Nikolai Volkoff is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

– Nikolai Volkoff Old School Raw

– WWE Countdown: Greatest International Sensations

– Table for 3: WWE Superpowers