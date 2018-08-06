WWE Network Adds Several Episodes Of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling

WWE issued the following:



Explore 32 new episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, featuring almost 50 hours of action from 1985 to 1993. This new on-demand offering is available exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.



