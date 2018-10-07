WWE Network Adds WWE Global Warning Event

Wrestling DVD Network reports that the WWE Global Warning event from 2002 has been added to the WWE Network. The show took place on August 10, 2002 at Colonial Stadium in Melbourne, Australia and was headlined by Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock competing in a triple threat match. Here is the match card:

Rikishi vs. Rico in a Kiss My A** match



Mark Henry & Randy Orton vs. D-Von Dudley & Batista



Jamie Noble (c) (w/ Nida) vs. Hurricane Helms for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship



Chavo Guerrero & Hardcore Holly (w/ Maven) vs. Billy & Chuck (w/ Rico)



Kurt Angle vs. Test



Lance Storm & Christian (c) vs. Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio for the WWE World Tag Team Championship



Edge vs. Chris Jericho



Torrie Wilson vs. Stacy Keibler in a Bra and Panties match



The Rock (c) vs. Triple H and Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Undisputed Championship