WWE Network Airing Special 2017 PPV Marathon On Christmas Eve

The official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been released, which you can see here:

Monday at 6:45 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from July 16, 2012 which has the following description:



“In the final 2-hour episode of Raw, John Cena reveals his intentions for cashing in the Money in the Bank contract for a WWE Title Match.”



Following Raw it will be a brand-new “Table for Three” which has the following description, “Finn Balor and The Hardys discuss the motivations behind their most extreme personas and share personal tales of their paths to WWE.”



Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be “205 Live”



Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which will feature the following:



Tyler Bate versus Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship

Lars Sullivan versus Roderick Strong (Winner qualifies for number one contender fatal four-way)

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly versus Sanity for the NXT Tag Team Titles



Thursday at 5 PM Eastern It will be a brand-new “WWE The Music Power 10” special Houston edition.



Friday at 1 PM Eastern, It will be the WWE Network “Beyond the Ring” debut of the holiday-themed home video “Ring in the Holidays” hosted by Mick and Noelle Foley



At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Flashback Friday” marathon with the theme “‘Tis The Season: Part Two”:



At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Main Event” from December 15, 2016 featuring the top holiday moments in WWE history



At 4 PM Eastern, it will be ” Raw” from December 23, 2013 which features the following:



“This special Raw Christmas episode sees Good Santa, Mark Henry, try to thwart the actions of Bad Santa, Damien Sandow. John Cena and more.”



At 6:30 PM Eastern it will be “Unfiltered with Renée Young” featuring guest Dolph Ziggler



At 7 PM Eastern, It will be “Clash of the Champions: Seasons Beatings” from December 7, 1988



At 9 PM Eastern It will be the live stream debut of “In Your House ” pay-per-view from December, 17th 1995 which features British Bulldog versus Bret Hart for the WWF title



Saturday at 1 AM Eastern it will be the live stream debut of “NXT “from October 12, 2012, features the following description:



“Before defending the NXT Title against Michael McGillicutty in the main event, Seth Rollins receives some advice from WWE Champion CM Punk.”



Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE”



On Christmas Eve, WWE Network will be running all 2017 pay-per-views in order starting at 8 AM Eastern. This will carry through to Christmas Day.

