WWE Network Airing The New Day Special, WWE Championship Sent To Premier League Champions (Photos)
Published On 05/21/2017 | News
– The WWE Network will be adding “The New Day’s Fantastic Ride” special on Tuesday in the on-demand section. WWE has released this preview video for the special:
– Triple H sent his congratulations to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League via Twitter. You can see the WWE Championship with its own custom Chelsea FC side plates that were sent to the team here:
Congratulations to John Terry and @ChelseaFC on winning the @PremierLeague! pic.twitter.com/22G7R32emY
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017