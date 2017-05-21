new-day5

WWE Network Airing The New Day Special, WWE Championship Sent To Premier League Champions (Photos)

Published On 05/21/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– The WWE Network will be adding “The New Day’s Fantastic Ride” special on Tuesday in the on-demand section. WWE has released this preview video for the special:

– Triple H sent his congratulations to John Terry and Chelsea FC for winning the Premier League via Twitter. You can see the WWE Championship with its own custom Chelsea FC side plates that were sent to the team here:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.