PWinsider.com is reporting that there has been some talk about doing a second season of “Holy Foley!” on the WWE Network, which features WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, his daughter Noelle and the rest of the family.

The first season aired in 2016 and lasted for 10 episodes. Here is the synopsis of the series:

“Enjoy Mick Foley and his family as he shows you what it is like to be a Foley and how it is having a former WWE wrestle as a dad.”