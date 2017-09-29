WWE Network Delays Thunder Addition, Xavier Woods – WWE Immortals, Superstars Falling Off HIAC

– WWE posted this video with Greg Hamilton looking at 7 Superstars who fell off the Hell In a Cell structure – WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon and Sasha Banks.

– WWE officials have made the decision to hold off on adding WCW Thunder and WWE Sunday Night Heat to the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. Regarding Thunder, the delay is likely due to ongoing legal issues with Buff Bagwell and Scott Levy (Raven) suing the company over royalties on WWE Network content. Thunder was said to be ready to go but they are adding new WCCW episodes instead. The WCCW additions will be promoted with an “Everything Bigger In Texas” theme. No word yet on the Heat delay but it was set to be added before the end of the year.

– As seen below, a character for SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will be added to the WWE Immortals mobile game soon: