Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE will add WWWF All-Star Wrestling to the WWE network next month, which marks the first time the weekly series has been seen in decades. It’s expected that 92 episodes will be uploaded in the first week of March.

March collections include Chris Jericho and Becky Lynch. For April, the plan is to add episodes of WCW Saturday Night and in May add all remaining episodes of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling TV. Planned April collections include Ted DiBiase Sr. and Finn Balor.