WWE Network Removes Two Collections, Adds Season Six Of Total Divas

– Matt Hardy is now listed as the owner of the trademark applications for Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Broken Brilliance and Vanguard-1 trademarks.



Impact Wrestling had until January 28th to respond to a non-final refusal issued on July 28th, 2017, or else they would have been abandoned. However, on January 8th, 2017, Matt Hardy and Ed Nordholm signed an agreement that handed over ownership of the trademarks to Matt Hardy.



– Pwinsider.com is reporting that planned 205 Live events in California this month are off. It should be noted that there are still plans to continue with live events for the Cruiserweight brand down the line. Keep in mind that these events were never officially announced publicly.