WWE Network To Add New Collection This Week

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has revealed that on Friday, February 16th a collection is coming centered around the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame to their streaming service, WWE Network.

This marks the second year in a row that this collection has been added to the service Last year, a small handful of videos were added for each inductee with the collection getting an update whenever someone new was announced.

