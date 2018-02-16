WWE Network To Add New Collection This Week

WWE has revealed that on Friday, February 16th a collection is coming centered around the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame to their streaming service, WWE Network.
This marks the second year in a row that this collection has been added to the service Last year, a small handful of videos were added for each inductee with the collection getting an update whenever someone new was announced.
