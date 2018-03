– The WWE Network is slated to add several episodes of WCW Saturday Night to the streaming service on Monday, April 2nd.

The episodes will begin in 1992 and run through 1994 as only about 100 episodes will be added on that day. Saturday Night was actually the flagship for WCW until the Monday night wars took hold.

– WWE posted the following free match featuring Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista from WrestleMania 30 to their YouTube channel.