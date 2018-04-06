WWE Network To Air New Podcast, Two Tournaments

The WWE has confirmed several new and returning programs that will be coming to their streaming service, WWE Network. You can see a list of the shows here:

– Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam

– Camp WWE (new season)

– Ride Along (new season)

– The Edge and Christian Show (new season)

– Table For 3 (new season)

– WWE Story Time (new season)

– WWE 365: AJ Styles

– WWE 24: The Hardys – Woken

– WWE 24: RAW 25

– WWE 24: Ronda Rousey

– The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic

– WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament

– Elias: Unplugged

– Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard

– Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia