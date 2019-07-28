WWE Network Users Dealing With Multiple Issues

Earlier this week there was a significant back-end update to the WWE Network which saw the service move from Disney owned BamTech to Endeavour Streaming Group. While users noticed a new sleeker design and simpler navigation advanced search tools, there have also been numerous technical issues which WWE Network support addressed:

Chromecast not working on Android and iOS Devices: “Chromecasting the Live player is not currently available. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. You can cast WWE Network to your Google Chromecast using Android or a web browser.”

Watchlist not working: “The watchlist feature is temporarily unavailable. Rest assured that is part of the continuous improvement for the best viewing experience.”

Hidden gems and collections removed: “Hidden Gems used to be a part of the Collections tab which is no longer available.”

Audio sync issues: “Our team is aware of this issue and is already working for a resolution.”

WWE technical support is available on Twitter (@AskWWENetwork) and the following phone numbers:

Toll free 1-833-CALL-WWE (1-833-225-5993)

US direct dial 1-512-225-6300

International

Australia +61 (0)87 070 6110

Austria +43 (0)72 077 5269

Brazil +55 (0)61 3181 0383

Chile +56 (0)22 938 1028

France +33 (0)98 009 9042

Ireland +35 (0)37 6680 3004

Mexico +52 (0)55 8526 5890

New Zealand +64 (0)9 884 9700

Spain +34 (0)91 060 3923

UK +44 (0)20 8089 3240

All Other Countries 1-512-255-6300