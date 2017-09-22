WWE No Mercy Pre-show Match Announced For Sunday

By
Marc Middleton
-

Apollo Crews vs. Elias has been announced for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated card for Sunday:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Pre-show
Elias vs. Apollo Crews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR