WWE Not Doing A Mae Young Classic III?, Top SmackDown YouTube Videos

– There was an initial report that WWE would be doing a 3rd Mae Young Classic next month. However, it looks like the report may have been premature:

To go off this I reached out to people in NXT and they had no knowledge of it either. Disappointed. https://t.co/MKngtOXd7N — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) October 5, 2019

– After 24 hours, here are the top watched YouTube videos from the Smackdown on FOX premiere:

4,279,303 views – Cain Velasquez brings the fight to Brock Lesnar: SmackDown, Oct. 4, 2019

1,694,647 view- The Rock and Becky Lynch humble King Corbin: SmackDown, Oct. 4, 2019

1,330,196 views – Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar: SmackDown, Oct. 4, 2019

1,176,774 views – Braun Strowman stares down Tyson Fury: SmackDown, Oct. 4, 2019