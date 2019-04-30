WWE Not Firing Talents That Purposely Fail Drug Tests?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the concept of unhappy WWE talents purposely failing drug tests in an attempt to get fired by the company:

“I know of two people that have attempted that. One who actually strongly attempted that. One didn’t attempt that, that’s not the right word. I know one guy who was going to do that and I suggested that it would be a waste of time because it won’t work and another guy who did that and it was a waste of time and it didn’t work.”

“Two guys have come to me with the suggestion and I told them it wouldn’t work. WWE’s wise to it and they’re not gonna fire you when they know that’s your gimmick, so that’s the deal.”

“They’re not gonna fire you unless they want you to go.”