WWE Now Has A Full-time Female Referee (Photos)
At Thursday’s NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, Christy St. Cloud introduced fans to NXT’s first full-time female referee, Jessika.
Jessika wrestled on the independent circuit under the name Kennadi Brink before signing a contract recently with WWE to work as a referee.
Here are photos of St. Cloud introducing Jessika.
Congrats @LadyKBrink on the "official" debut. Glad there's a full time female ref on the big stage. #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/1pb8bmMjOr
— Andrew Twiss (@ATwiss99) June 1, 2017
#NXTOrlando Our first ever full time women's referee, Jessica! @LadyKBrink pic.twitter.com/HyoLq2YHRP
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 1, 2017
She responded to the above tweet confirming the spelling of her name as Jessika, and not ‘Jessica.’
Psst that girls name is Jessika I think? 🤗
— Kennadi Brink (@LadyKBrink) June 2, 2017
Jessika was the referee for a match between Lars Sullivan and Kishan Raftaar. It was announced as the first time that a female has refereed a male match in NXT history.
#NXTOrlando @LadyKBrink is the first female referee for a male NXT match in history. @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/0TxMHZwko1
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 2, 2017
Jessika has appeared as a referee before for NXT but in women’s matches. She worked some Florida shows back in March before signing a contract.