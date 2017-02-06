WWE Now Has A Full-time Female Referee (Photos)

At Thursday’s NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, Christy St. Cloud introduced fans to NXT’s first full-time female referee, Jessika.

Jessika wrestled on the independent circuit under the name Kennadi Brink before signing a contract recently with WWE to work as a referee.

Here are photos of St. Cloud introducing Jessika.

Congrats @LadyKBrink on the "official" debut. Glad there's a full time female ref on the big stage. #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/1pb8bmMjOr — Andrew Twiss (@ATwiss99) June 1, 2017

She responded to the above tweet confirming the spelling of her name as Jessika, and not ‘Jessica.’

Psst that girls name is Jessika I think? 🤗 — Kennadi Brink (@LadyKBrink) June 2, 2017

Jessika was the referee for a match between Lars Sullivan and Kishan Raftaar. It was announced as the first time that a female has refereed a male match in NXT history.

Jessika has appeared as a referee before for NXT but in women’s matches. She worked some Florida shows back in March before signing a contract.