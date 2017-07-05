WWE NXT Female Talent Returns To In-Ring Action, 19 Times Sister Abigail Spelled The End (Video)

– Danielle Kamela returned to in-ring action at Saturday’s NXT live event in St Petersburg, FL. She teamed up with Aliyah but lost to Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in a tag team match. She has not competed since November of last year when she and Peyton Royce lost to Liv Morgan and Ember Moon at a live event in Venice, FL.

– WWE has released the latest episode of WWE Fury to their YouTube channel. As seen below, the video features 19 times Bray Wyatt hit Sister Abigail to end a match.