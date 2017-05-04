WWE NXT Graphics News From Full Sail (Photos), Becky Lynch’s Goals As A Kid (Video), Natalya Gives Advice

– Above is a quick video of the WWE Games crew interviewing Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 33 Media Day in Orlando this past week. Regarding her video game debut with WWE 2K17, Becky says her goals growing up were to hug Mick Foley, to have an action figure, to main event WrestleMania and to be a playable video game character. Becky says to realize the video game dream was amazing.

– As seen below, there are new WWE NXT graphics on display inside Full Sail University for tonight’s TV tapings. Thanks to our correspondent Will Henderson for the photos:

– Natalya’s first column with OK! Magazine is now online, as seen below. She answers a few questions on how to get the best beach body for this coming summer. She wrote the following when asked, “What’s the best tip for a hot body?”

“For an amazing summer body, it’s important to hydrate, take multivitamins to make sure you are getting extra nutrients, and fuel yourself multiple times throughout the day so you never feel deprived. A lot of people eat more, when there really actually thirsty or do you hydrated… Sometimes I like to carry around a gallon of water with me… Just to see if I can drink the whole thing. Make it a contest with yourself! I also carry healthy snacks with me at all times! This way you never have an excuse to eat something bad when you’re starving! And don’t be afraid of good fats…Almonds, avocados, peanut butter and salmon are a huge part of my diet. And lastly… Remember to still enjoy yourself. Once a week, I allow myself a cheat meal! This is my reward for being good all week. And it also gives my metabolism and help me boost to keep me going for the rest of the week!”