WWE NXT Honors Gene Okerlund With 10-Bell Salute, Becky Lynch On MTV Show

— At Thursday night’s WWE NXT television tapings at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida, the black-and-gold brand honored “Mean” Gene Okerlund with a 10-bell salute.

— The Man herself, Becky Lynch, will appear on MTV’s hit show Ridiculousness tonight at 8:30/7:30 C.

Raise your hand if you're excited for TWO, BRAND NEW episodes of #Ridiculousness! Ft. special guests @BeckyLynchWWE and @TeamVic, on TONIGHT starting at 8/7c 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k6t4Fvm3Sl — Ridiculousness (@Ridiculousness) January 4, 2019

Hosted by Rob Dyrdek, Sterling “Steelo” Brim and Chanel West Coast, the show features celebrity guests as they watch and react to absurd viral videos from the internet.

Lynch was the SmackDown Women’s Champion at the time of the episode taping on October 10. She took Sasha Banks’ place on the show since “The Boss” was recovering from an injury at the time.