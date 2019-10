WWE currently has Full Sail University booked for NXT tapings until the end of the year. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE could take the NXT TV brand on the road starting in the new year:

“There is a lot of talk regarding taking NXT on the road every Wednesday and looking at 5,000-seat buildings, similar to AEW. The target seems to be January, because WWE has inquired about buildings of that size to shoot television on Wednesday nights.”